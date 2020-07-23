COMPANY Commits to Hiring 10 Young Black Men and Women for Paid Internships When Broadway Returns
Producers Stated - 'There’s Much Work to be Done'
Company on Broadway has shared that they will be hiring 10 young black men and women for paid internships in every department of the production when Broadway returns.
When Broadway resumes, @CompanyBway has committed to hiring 10 young black men and women for paid internships in every department of the 80-person production. a??i?? https://t.co/I4E3abT9bc- COMPANY (@CompanyBway) July 23, 2020
The Washington Post reported that two of the producers of Company, Chris Harper and Tim Levy got in touch with T. Oliver Reid and Warren Adams of the Black Theatre Coalition.
Harper stated:
"There's much work to be done, but the one thing I'm acutely aware of is, it's very, very difficult to find black company managers, black stage managers, black general managers...They exist, but not many of them."
He continued to say, "I started my career as an intern...The best way to learn about theater is to do it, being there, learning the relationships. When recent events happened with George Floyd, I thought about what can we do? We have a handful of black people backstage. I thought, that's not enough."
