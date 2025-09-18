COME FROM AWAY Is the Most-Produced Show of 2025/26

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Theatre magazine, published by Theatre Communications Group, has just released Top 10 Most-Produced Plays and Top 20 Most-Produced Playwrights for the new season. This list was based on the 1446 productions at 293 TCG member theatres, plus 156 productions at commercial or non-member theatres. Productions of A Christmas Carol and works by Shakespeare are not included.

Irene Sankoff and David Hein's Come From Away tops this year's list, with a whopping 23 productions happening across the country. It's closely followed by Eboni Booth's Pulitzer Prize-winning Primary Trust. The most-produced playwright of the season is Lauren Gunderson (whose Little Women also landed in the top 10), closely follwed by Sankoff & and Hein and Booth.

American Theatre’s Top 10 Most-Produced Plays

1. Come From Away, (23 productions)

2. Primary Trust, (21)

3. Eureka Day, (14)

4. Fat Ham, (9)

5. Frozen, (9)

6. The Heart Sellers, (8)

7. Ain’t Misbehavin’, (7)

8. Dear Evan Hansen, (7)

9. Little Women, (7)

10. The Roommate, (7)

American Theatre’s Top 20 Most-Produced Playwrights

Lauren Gunderson (24 productions)

Irene Sankoff & David Hein (23)

Eboni Booth (21)

Jonathan Spector (15)

August Wilson (13)

James Ijames (13)

Kate Hamill (13)

Jen Silverman (11)

Ken Ludwig (11)

Rajiv Joseph (10)

Lloyd Suh (10)

Henrik Ibsen (9)

Arthur Miller (9)

Jennifer Lee (9)

Jeffrey Hatcher (8)

Richard Maltby Jr. (8)

Sandy Rustin (8)

Tennessee Williams (8)

Katori Hall (7)

Joe DiPietro (7)

Sanaz Toossi (7)

Steven Levenson (7)

Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer (7)

American Theatre has been creating these annual lists since 1994, but put them on pause during the 2021-22 season due to COVID shutdowns. For more information about the American Theatre Top 10 Most-Produced Plays and Top 20 Most-Produced Playwrights lists, visit: http://www.americantheatre.org.