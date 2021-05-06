CINDERELLA Starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, & Billy Porter Will Premiere on Amazon

In lieu of premiering in theaters, the upcoming musical film "Cinderella" will make its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The film, starring Camilla Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter, was originally scheduled to hit theaters in June of 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cinderella stars Camilla Cabello as Cinderella with Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Evil Stepmother, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, Pierce Brosnan as the King, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, and John Mulaney, James Corden & Romesh Ranganathan as the mice-turned-footmen.

The film also stars Tallulah Greive (Princess Gwen), Luke Latchman (Griff), Beverley Knight, Fra Free (Hench), and Mary Higgins (Princess Laura), and Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer (stepsisters) in the remake.

The adaptation is described as a modern retelling of the classic story of Cinderella. It is directed and written by Kay Cannon. James Corden produces with Leo Pearlman.

A new release date has not yet been announced.