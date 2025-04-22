CHUCHO VALDES: IRAKERE 50 Comes to Kupferberg Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kupferberg Center for the Arts will present Chucho Valdés: Irakere 50, a powerful tribute to the legendary Cuban ensemble that transformed Afro-Cuban jazz. Taking place on Thursday, May 8 at 8 PM at Colden Auditorium, this special performance celebrates the 50th anniversary of Irakere, the groundbreaking band led by Chucho Valdés, a visionary pianist, composer, and arranger who was recently named NEA Jazz Master 2025 by the National Endowment for the Arts. The evening also features special guest vocalist Emilio Frías, one of the leading voices in contemporary Cuban music.

A seven-time GRAMMY and seven-time Latin GRAMMY winner, Valdés is a towering figure in Latin jazz. Over the course of his six-decade career, he has redefined Afro-Cuban music and introduced it to audiences around the globe. Chucho Valdés: Irakere 50 honors the bold innovation of Irakere, the band he founded in 1973 that fused Afro-Cuban ritual music, Cuban popular styles, jazz, rock, and classical elements into a revolutionary sound.

“Irakere had a tremendous impact, not just in Cuban music, but in music, period,” says Valdés. “It was a platform for generations of musicians, many of whom went on to successful solo careers. I'm proud to honor that legacy.”

To bring this music to life, Valdés leads a dynamic nine-piece ensemble including members of his quartet — José A Gola (bass), Horacio “El Negro” Hernández (drums), and Roberto Jr. Vizcaíno Torre (percussion) — plus Eddie de Armas Jr. and Osvaldo Fleites (trumpets), Luis Beltrán and Carlos Averhoff Jr. (saxophones), and vocalist Ramón Alvarez. Together, they will deliver a high-energy retrospective that blends intricate jazz arrangements with the irresistible rhythms of Cuban dance music.

Irakere gained international recognition after a surprise performance at Carnegie Hall during the 1978 Newport Jazz Festival, which led to their first GRAMMY win. Known for thrilling audiences with a mix of jazz improvisation and danceable grooves, the group left a lasting legacy that continues to influence musicians today.

As Valdés reflects on the group's mission, he shares: “We never were a dance group. We were a jazz group,” says Valdés unequivocally. “But jazz in Cuba had a limited audience, so we started playing dance music to attract new audiences for what we were doing — and it worked incredibly well. We had a tremendous dancing audience. But many times, that audience would stop dancing just to listen, and then it was as if we were at a concert. I always thought that the people who came to hear us wanted to hear good music, good arrangements, good soloing, something different. So, in our concerts, we aimed to please those who came to hear jazz […] But there was also another audience waiting to dance to ‘Bacalao Con Pan,' so we played jazz, and then we played music for dancing. We wanted the dancers to also have fun. And that's what we'll do on this tribute.”

This performance promises an electrifying evening of music, culture, and celebration — a fitting tribute to a band that forever changed the sound of Latin jazz, led by one of its most visionary creators.