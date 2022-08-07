CHOCOHOLIC Returns to United Solo Theater Festival

United Solo Theater Festival, year after year, creates one of the best lineups of solo plays. It's the biggest and most prestigious solo theater festival in the world, and each year, Theater Row presents some of the most extraordinary solo shows to ever grace the stage. United Solo is currently going into its 13th year.

Each year the United Solo Academy, awards the most successful and outstanding solo performances. Previous winners consist of Sir. Ian McKellen, Anna Deavere, Patti LuPone, John Leguizamo, Fiona Shaw, Billy Crystal, Jame Lecesne, Staceyann Chin, Cynthia Noxon, Michael Moore, Renee Taylor, and so many more. The festival only acknowledges the best of the best in solo theater, and is back again this year.

One of the noteworthy performances this year, that has been brought back year after year by popular demand, is Chocoholic starring Australian actress Lilly Dennis. The young actress has shot to stardom very recently since her show went viral on TikTok. The actress has quickly accumulated close to 200,000 followers, and the show itself has become a phenomenon.

The play is based on a true story; which is where the attention to the show has stemmed from. Based on the story of a young woman who becomes a widow overnight, she fights to deny her own grief and escape the life she has. Happily living in denial until history repeats itself, and she has no choice but to acknowledge her trauma. The entire play, is set in an imaginary courtroom, the audience becomes the jury as the young woman is put on trial for her preposterous addiction, to chocolate, only for crazy and kooky characters to take to the witness stand, and expose the brutal dark history behind her addiction.

Chocoholic won Best Solo Show at the United Solo Theater Festival, and then after the pandemic broadway closure, returned to the stage only to win Best Encore performance. Chocoholic is a highly praised and reviewed solo show, and along with the rest of the United Solo, the festival is set to be a big hit yet again this year.