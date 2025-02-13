CHICKS IN HEAVEN To Have Readings At Open Jar Studios This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAROL Lee Campbell's musical play about family and faith will have an industry presentation, May 12 at 1:00 pm & 5:00 pm at ﻿Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor New York City.

In Chicks In Heaven, Fran summons old friends she once practiced magic with in order to rescue her daughter from a cult. Chicks In Heaven enjoyed a wildly popular production at the Creative Cauldron in Virginia last year.

When four friends come together in a rural southwest Virginia town for a reunion, it's a mostly happy gathering filled with remembrance and ritual. But when some religious crusaders stage a book-burning, and a local boy sets fire to a friend's van, their friendship is tested. Can the same magical activism that forged their early feminist bonds bring them together now to fight patriarchy and racism, at a time when the fight is needed most? A "Bold New Voices" premiere that celebrates the resilient power of the feminine spirit.

Author Carol Lee Campbell is an award-winning writer, musician and professor. ﻿She is the creator of Crone Stones, a widely popular divination oracle that includes thirty-three porcelain stones and an accompanying book, Return to Wellness: The New Book of Crone Stones. Chicks In Heaven, her first play with music, premiered in April 2024 at The Creative Cauldron in Virginia. A book launch of her newest fiction, Rebel Rose debuted in May 2024 by Rebel Satori Press. Carol teaches Women and Gender Studies and Greek Mythology at several Virginia community colleges and travels regionally as a performance artist and a lecturer.