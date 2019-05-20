CHICAGO Star Desi Oakley To Make Feinstein's/54 Below Debut With ON REPEAT

May. 20, 2019  

CHICAGO Star Desi Oakley To Make Feinstein's/54 Below Debut With ON REPEAT

Broadway star Desi Oakley (Chicago, Wicked, Waitress tour) will make her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut this summer! She will sing everything from show tunes to her original songs from her new album, Repeat. Expect a full band and special guests to be announced!

Desi Oakley in Desi Oakley ||: On Repeat plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 11, 2019. Tickets are $35-$75 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

Desi Oakley is a New York City-based actress, Broadway performer and singer/songwriter currently playing Roxie Hart in CHICAGO on Broadway. Born and raised in Wichita, Kansas, she was exposed to professional theatre at Music Theatre of Wichita and began performing at the young age of 8 years old. Her learning continued at the University of Michigan where she earned a BFA in Musical Theatre.

Upon graduation, she quickly kicked off her Broadway career making her debut in WICKED, followed by the revivals of ANNIE and LES MISERABLES, both on Broadway. She also led the National Tour of WAITRESS as the first Jenna on the road. Alongside stage performance, Desi is a singer/songwriter; her new original album "Repeat" can be found on iTunes and all streaming platforms. In her spare time, she loves yoga, volunteering for charitable organizations, and teaching aspiring young artists in NYC.



