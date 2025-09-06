CD Review: NICOLAS KING- ACT ONE: CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF RECORDINGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nicolas King is celebrating 29 years in the business of singing the American songbook. What is astounding about that is that King himself is not much older than that. He has been acting and singing up a storm since age 4. In the meantime he has become one of the most popular nightclub acts in the business. In 2021 he released ACT ONE: Celebrating 25 Years of Recordings, a retrospective of the first leg of his career. In one of those heartbreaking show business stories the album never got the airplay it deserved for behind-the-scenes reasons. Thankfully, four years later the album is getting a re-release and finally getting the attention it deserves.

Nicolas King has a legitimate Broadway pedigree having appeared in Beauty and the Beast, A Thousand Clouds, and Carol Burnett’s HOLLYWOOD ARMS, directed by Broadway legend Hal Prince. Fans of classic commercials may remember him as the irrepressible kid in a famous Oscar Myers Lunchables ad. He is one of the few who have effortlessly made the transition from child star to adult artist. He is more than a singer, he is an entertainer in the old sense of the word. He has the charisma of the old crooners like Sinatra, Dean Martin , Tony Bennett and Bobby Darrin. But his high-voltage style was honed by his mentor Liza Minnelli. He has the same sort of “take no prisoners, leave it all on the stage” presence as the legendary chanteuse. He is a true artist.

For those who are not yet acquainted with King, ACT ONE is a marvelous introduction to his evolution as a performer. For those who are already fans, ACT ONE reveals some delightful surprises like a charming rendition of “Yes Sir, That’s My Baby” with his A Thousand Clowns co-star, Tom Selleck. There are also some early pieces like “Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries/Nice ’N Easy” and “God Bless the Child” recorded when he was Ms Minnelli’s young opening act. King displays his ease with swing in “The Only One.” His voice is nimble and almost sprightly. He changes gears and delivers a pensive medley of “I’m So Glad We Have This Time Together/ My Shining Hour” with nobility and grace. ‘

The albums features some great pianistic talent. But the most noteworthy arrangements come from King’s longtime collaborator, the great Mike Rienzi. Their take on “You Must Believe in Spring” by Michel Legrand and the Bergman’s captures all the bittersweet romance that Legrad was famous for. The centerpiece of the album is also a Rienzi creation. Jimmy Van Heusen’s “But Beautiful” a sultry arrangement also featuring the wonderful jazz artist Jane Monheit.

Norm Lewis makes a guest appearance in “What a Wonderful World.” The two luscious male voices combined with the hopeful lyric brings hope to these dark times. King wraps up his career travelogue with one of my favorite overlooked theatre tunes. “Come Back to Me” from On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. He gives it old school brio, commanding a big swing band almost effortlessly. I couldn’t be happier that ACT ONE: Celebrating 25 Years of Recordings is getting a second lease on life. It is more than an album. It is a very personal scrapbook of a very personal artist. Nicolas King knows the American songbook inside and out. His love to these tunes is infectious. His easy singing style belies a prodigious technique and a large emotional range. It makes me look forward to ACT TWO with great anticipation.

Find out more about the artistry of Nicolas King at officialnicolasking.com or follow him @itsnicolasking on Instagram. ACT ONE is available on Club 44 Record and is currently streaming on Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music. On September 12 and 14, Nicolas King will appear at 54 Below for a celebration of Mel Torme.

