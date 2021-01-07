CCCADI Presents AFRO-PICKS A Virtual Talk Series With Emerging African Diaspora Filmmakers

The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) will present its latest series, AFRO-PICKS a new virtual talk series that highlights emerging filmmakers and films set in African Diaspora communities. The series launches on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7 pm with executive producer and journalist Natasha S. Alford discussing her film Afro-Latinx Revolution: Puerto Rico with program host Major Nesby. Each Afro-Picks program selects excerpts from a film and examines scenes and specific moments from within the filmmaker's exceptional work. These talks enable the filmmaker to share an in-depth look at specific narratives that serve as the foundation for their storytelling vision.

Afro-Latinx Revolution: Puerto Rico is an original documentary that features The Grio journalist Natasha S. Alford on a journey to understand the complexities of Black identity by documenting the experiences of Afro-Latinos living in Puerto Rico during the 2019 summer of political unrest. To see trailer: https://youtu.be/C1lpJP46oEQ

