CCCADI Presents AFRO-PICKS A Virtual Talk Series With Emerging African Diaspora Filmmakers
The series launches on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7 pm.
The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) will present its latest series, AFRO-PICKS a new virtual talk series that highlights emerging filmmakers and films set in African Diaspora communities. The series launches on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7 pm with executive producer and journalist Natasha S. Alford discussing her film Afro-Latinx Revolution: Puerto Rico with program host Major Nesby. Each Afro-Picks program selects excerpts from a film and examines scenes and specific moments from within the filmmaker's exceptional work. These talks enable the filmmaker to share an in-depth look at specific narratives that serve as the foundation for their storytelling vision.
Afro-Latinx Revolution: Puerto Rico is an original documentary that features The Grio journalist Natasha S. Alford on a journey to understand the complexities of Black identity by documenting the experiences of Afro-Latinos living in Puerto Rico during the 2019 summer of political unrest. To see trailer: https://youtu.be/C1lpJP46oEQ
Visit cccadi.org to view the LIVE virtual programs and engage with comments and questions through our social media platforms like Facebook Live, Youtube Live and Twitter Live! Tune into our Youtube Channel and Facebook Live on Friday, January 15th at 7PM. CCCADI's new digital programs will be featured on our different social media platforms. Visit www.cccadi.org and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel and follow us on FB and IG for regular updates!
