CBS Cuts Kevin Spacey from Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Celebration

The backlash toward Kevin Spacey continues this week as CBS has decided to cut the actor from its upcoming celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Carol Burnett show.

The celebration will air December 3rd and is set to feature appearances from a star-studded roster including, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen Colbert, Jane Lynch, and Bernadette Peters.

This news comes on the heels of the revelation that Spacey would not be returning to his popular role on the hit Netflix series, House of Cards.

Netflix, the streaming service responsible for the series, released a statement last week saying, "Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."

The allegations surrounding the actor began to swirl when Broadway's Anthony Rapp revealed that Spacey made sexual advances toward him when he was just 14 years old. Both actors were working on Broadway at the time.

Though Spacey has since apologized for the incident and came out as gay, his remarks have been strongly criticized by GLAAD and other groups.

Since that revelation, dozens of other professionals have come forward with stories of Spacey allegedly making unwanted advances towards them.





