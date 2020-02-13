CATS to Be Released on Digital, & Blu-ray and DVD

Sing and dance with the all-star cast of CATS when the film is released on digital March 17 and Blu-ray and DVD April 7.

Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper reimagines Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering musical. Starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introducing Royal Ballet principal Francesca Hayward. With a world-class cast of dancers showcasing styles from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap, this film reimagines the stage musical for a new generation. You will believe in the fun and magic of CATS.

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAY™️, DVD and digital:

Making Music - Andrew Lloyd Webber conceived this iconic musical almost 40 years ago. The stars of CATS will talk about the maestro's artistry and how his music has stood the test of time.

Singing Live - Hear from the star studded talent and filmmakers as they explore what it was like to sing, dance, and act for live performance in front of the camera.

Cat School - Enroll in animal academics at Cat School. Step behind the scenes and watch as the cast speak about their experiences learning how to move and embody their roles as felines.

Making Macavity - Navigate your way through an immersive 360º video as the conniving cat duo, Idris Elba and Taylor Swift, master the iconic "Macavity" musical number.

9 Lives: The Cast of Cats - Get whisked away into the biggest numbers in CATS. Watch as our A-List cast enjoy their time on set among some rich, colorful worlds that the filmmakers brought to life at Leavesden Studios.

The Dancers - Come along as we meet some of the world renowned, most talented dancers of CATS with host "Frankie" Hayward of the London Royal Ballet.

The Art of Dance - Andy Blankenbuehler choreographs stories that leave his audience wanting more. Watch as he was able to make dance a language in and of itself for the cast of CATS.

Scaling Up - The world of CATS is scaled 2.5 times to that of our human perspective. Tom Hooper and his team describe the challenges they faced as they created a larger than life reality.

A Director's Journey - Listen to the cast and crew as they share how director, Tom Hooper, truly captured lightning in a bottle throughout this film.

CATS will be available on Blu-ray™ combo pack, which includes Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

Movies Anywhere is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-ray™️ and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. Movies Anywhere is only available in the United States. For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.





Related Articles