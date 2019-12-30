CATS Film Expected to Suffer $100 Million Loss

According to Variety, the new Cats film is expected to suffer a $100 million loss, after making just $38 million globally in its first two weeks in theaters.

The film made a $6.5 million domestic debut, and then failed to gain any traction after, making just $8.7 over the 5-day holiday period.

Cats cost about $100 million to produce, and an additional $95 million to $100 million for global marketing and distribution fees. In addition, costs increased when Universal issued a new version of the film with improved visuals, just days after the film opened. Variety reports that Universal insiders say that all changes were made digitally, which kept costs below six figures.

This doesn't change the fact that the movie will most likely take a loss, as it is expected to top out below $30 million in the U.S. So far, it has earned $17.8 million in North America.

Read more on Variety.

Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Miserables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You