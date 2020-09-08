CATS Enables T.S. Eliot Estate to Issue £20,000 Gift to The Brontë Parsonage
The estate told the museum that the donation was made possible by the worldwide success of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.
The estate of poet T.S. Eliot, creator of the source material for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, has pledged a gift of 20,000 pounds (approx. $26,000) to The Brontë Museum in Haworth.
The estate told the museum that the donation was made possible by the worldwide success of the musical, which is based on Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats."
The museum houses the largest collection of items and manuscipts belonging to sisters Charlotte and Emily Brontë and welcomes upwards of 70,000 guests a year. The museum shuttered in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Rebecca Yorke, the head of communications and marketing at the Brontë Society, the estate quietly made the donation on the museum's crowdfunding campaign page.
Despite the generous gift, the museum still faces a deficit of £100,000 and a loss of approximately £500,000 in income.
Read more at The New York Times.
More Hot Stories For You
-
YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, Will Officially Release on October 9
It has been announced that Yellow Rose, the film that stars Eva Noblezada alongside Lea Salonga, will officially release on October 9, 2020....
The 15 Most Iconic Broadway Dances Through the Decades
Starting next week, BroadwayWorld is bringing dancers back to centerstage with NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - sponsored by LaDuca. In the meantime, we...
VIDEO: Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, Mandy Gonzalez, and More Sing 'Go The Distance' From HERCULES
As part of the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) virtual convention, atten...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
THE PRINCESS BRIDE Cast Will Reunite For Virtual Fundraiser For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
The cast of The Princess Bride will reunite virtually for a reading of the film's script, as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin....
11 Books That Were Adapted Into Musicals
From Hamilton to Matilda, we're highlighting just 11 of many shows based on books for National #ReadaBookDay! Which one is your favorite?...