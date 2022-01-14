CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Broadway Cast Recording is Available Today

Broadway Records today releases Caroline, or Change (The New Broadway Cast Recording), made in collaboration with Roundabout Theatre Company under the new Broadway Records label imprint, Roundabout Records. The album preserves the full score and is available digitally, now. The CD is available at all major retailers today, January 14th. The double-disc set is now available at BroadwayRecords.com.

The New Broadway Cast Recording of Caroline, or Change is produced by Elliot Scheiner, Nigel Lilley, Jeanine Tesori, andVan Dean and edited and mixed by Lawrence Manchester. Executive Producing are Sydney Beers, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jim Kierstead/Broadway Factor, and Richard Allen/Taran Gray. Associate Producers are Gina Maria Leonetti, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, Walport Productions, Franklin Theatrical Group/John Wall, and Mia Moravis.

Broadway Records President Van Dean says, "We are thrilled beyond words to be able to preserve this revelatory new Broadway production of Caroline, or Change. With Broadway Records now part of the Cutting Edge Media Music family, this Roundabout Records partnership is the first to be announced by this formidable combination with more exciting A-list theatrical partnerships to be announced in the coming months. We are thrilled to be joining together with Roundabout Theatre Company on the new imprint, Roundabout Records. Caroline, or Change is the perfect first release for this new venture!"

"Producing Caroline, or Change and bringing its star, Sharon D Clarke, to Broadway have been extraordinarily satisfying, especially in light of the struggles of the past two years," said Roundabout Artistic Director and CEO Todd Haimes. "Being able to preserve it for all time--as our 25th cast album and the premiere recording for the Roundabout Records imprint with Broadway Records--means the world to everyone who worked so hard to get it here. I'm looking forward to many more collaborations with Van and his team."

Caroline, or Change features a Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Direction by Michael Longhurst, Choreography by Ann Yee, Musical Supervision by Nigel Lilley and Musical Direction by Joseph Joubert.

Caroline, or Change stars Sharon D Clarke (Caroline Thibodeaux), with Gabriel Amoroso (Noah Gellman), Alexander Bello (Jackie Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Joy Hermalyn (Grandma Gellman), Arica Jackson (The Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Adam Makké (Noah Gellman), Kevin S. McAllister (The Dryer, The Bus), Harper Miles (Radio 3), N'Kenge (The Moon), Nya (Radio 2), Richard Alexander Phillips (Alternate for Jackie Thibodeaux and Joe Thibodeaux), Jayden Theophile (Joe Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Jaden Myles Waldman (Noah Gellman), Samantha Williams (Emmie Thibodeaux), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman) and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).

Caroline, or Change played its final performance on January 9, 2022 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

Caroline Thibodeaux is a Black woman working as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana, as the civil rights movement is transforming America. In her Olivier Award-winning performance, Sharon D Clarke brings this indelible heroine to "incandescent" life (Time Out London), in a production that launches to "the titanic dimensions of greatness" (The New York Times). From Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner and Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori comes the show that pulses with the urgency and passion that's shaping the world today.

The Caroline, or Change creative team includes Fly Davis (Sets & Costumes), Jack Knowles (Lights), Paul Arditti (Sound),Rick Bassett, Joseph Joubert & Buryl Red (Orchestrations), Amanda Miller (Hair & Wigs), and Sarah Cimino (Make-up).