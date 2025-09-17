CAMP ROCK 3 Officially Greenlit at Disney; the Jonas Brothers to Return

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Camp Rock 3 has officially been greenlit for Disney+ and Disney Channel, with Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas returning to their fan-favorite roles. Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers will also executive produce the highly anticipated Disney Channel Original Movie. The movie began filming this week in Vancouver.

A new cast of stars have also joined the movie, including Liamani Segura (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”) as Sage, Malachi Barton (“ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires”) as Fletch, Lumi Pollack (“Electric Bloom”) as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter (“The Thundermans”) as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison.

Joe Jonas will reprise his role as Shane Gray, Nick as Nate Gray and Kevin as Jason Gray, guest starring as the members of the band Connect 3. Also returning is Maria Canals-Barrera (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) as Connie. Sherry Cola (“Joyride”) joins the franchise as Lark.

The story picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances. Camp Rock’s all-new campers include bold and determined Sage (Segura) and her easygoing brother Desi (Stone), cello prodigy Rosie (Pollack), drummer with his own beat Cliff (Trotter), choreo queen Callie (Pitts), intimidating influencer Madison (Jean) and camp bad boy Fletch (Barton).

“‘Camp Rock’ is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can’t wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation.”

Directed by Veronica Rodriguez (“The Slumber Party”) and written by Eydie Faye (“Slumber Party”), the movie is produced by Disney Branded Television, featuring choreography by Jamal Sims. Tim Federle (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) executive produces, along with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Demi Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman and Gary Marsh.

“Camp Rock” (2008) and “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” (2010) are among the Top 10 Disney Channel Original Movies of all time and were the No. 1 Cable Movie Premiere in their years of premiere.