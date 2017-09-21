Bruce Springsteen Rehearses for Upcoming Broadway Run at NJ's Monmouth University

USA Today reports that Bruce Springsteen rehearsed for his upcoming Broadway run before an invitation-only audience at Monmouth University's Pollak Theatre on Tuesday. A spokesman for the NJ-based college would not confirm nor deny the report.

Springsteen's brother-in-law, Michael Scialfa turned to Twitter to rave about the concert, posting: "Great show last nite at Monmouth. It's easy sometimes to forget what true genius is, until its right in front of you."

While The Pollak Theatre seats approximately 700, only about 200 family members and close friends attended the show. The college boasts the newly formed Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth and is the official repository of Springsteen's written works, photographs, periodicals and artifacts. The school is also the home to the Bruce Springsteen Special Collection since 2011.

Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway concert debut this fall with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Performances for Springsteen on Broadway begin Tuesday, October 3, with an official opening on Thursday, October 12. Springsteen will perform five shows a week through November 26th The creative team includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).



Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a KENNEDY Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' will be issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

