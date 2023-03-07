Bronx Night Market Celebrates Cuisine, Culture, And Community With Grand Opening Next Month

The Bronx Night Market is a vibrant community event that celebrates the values of inclusivity, diversity, and local entrepreneurship. The highly-awaited Bronx Night Market returns for its 2023 season and will take place at Fordham Plaza, bringing together over 50 diverse vendors, live performances, and a cultural extravaganza. Visitors are invited to experience the market magic on the last Saturday of each month starting April 29th to October from 1 pm to 7 pm.

The Bronx Night Market is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the Bronx, featuring POC and minority-owned businesses. With a diverse array of international cuisine, live music, and captivating performances, visitors will immerse themselves in the bustling energy of the market.



The vendor list includes some incredible options, such as Perros Locos' gourmet Mexican-style hot dogs, Down East Lobstah's authentic Maine lobster rolls, Arnie and Ebony's take on southern cuisine, Tacos El Guero's traditional taco flavors, Sassys Fishcakes' special dish from Barbados, Treat YourSelf Jerk's spicy offerings, Nadas' take on Colombian empanadas, La Braza's popular shish kebabs, Island Love Cakes' liquor infused Caribbean cakes and the best-selling fried ice cream in town from Sam's Fried Ice Cream.

In addition to the delicious food, the Bronx Night Market will feature live performances by some of the best local musicians, artists, and entertainers, making it a must-attend event for anyone looking for a fun and unique evening out. Performances by established artists such as Rico Jones, The Morrisania Band Project and DJ Innato.

In addition to food and entertainment, the market will also host an outdoor gallery showcasing the artistry of local artists. Get the chance to support local talent and learn about the rich cultural heritage of the Bronx.

"We're ecstatic to bring back the Bronx Night Market for another season of festivities," said Marco Shalma, event organizer. "The market has become a cornerstone of the community and we can't wait to provide a platform for local vendors, artists, and performers to share their skills and connect with visitors."

The Bronx Night Market is a free event open to all ages. The event aims to bring diverse communities together and support local businesses. Visitors are encouraged to take a break and unwind with a refreshing drink at the Biergarten or let their kids play in the fun-filled playground. The series highlights the importance of community values, such as inclusivity, diversity, and local entrepreneurship, which are at the heart of the Bronx Night Market. Visitors will have the opportunity to celebrate these values and connect with the local community.

MHG is a New York City-based hospitality group that is passionate about delivering innovative food and beverage experiences for the love-to-eat community. With a focus on diversity, inclusivity, and equity, MHG is dedicated to producing safe, affordable, and aesthetically pleasing events such as the Bronx Night Market, Uptown Night Market, and Brooklyn Night Market. MHG works with various organizations, including NYBG, SummerStage, NYRR, and NYC Ferry, and fast-service concepts such as Yaffa's Kitchen, Perros Locos, Hot Damn Hot Sauce, and Viva La Crepe. Their team is predominantly female and POC, and are committed to delivering excellent customer experience, leveraging data analytics, tech innovation, and social media marketing.