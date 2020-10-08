Bronx Arts Ensemble Presents The World Online Video Premiere of Angélica Negrón's SEMBRAR
“Sembrar” is a collection of songs for plants, mechanical percussion and voice that explores reconnecting with your immediate surroundings.
Bronx Arts Ensemble launches its first major online concert presentation with the world online premiere of "Sembrar," by Puerto Rican-born composer/musician Angélica Negrón.
"Sembrar" is a collection of songs for plants, mechanical percussion and voice that explores reconnecting with your immediate surroundings and meaningful distant landscapes as a fertile path towards healing and overcoming trauma. This version of Sembar is a special arrangement featuring a string quartet from the Bronx Arts Ensemble.
Premiering on Facebook Live, this video presentation is enhanced by the visual creative team of Four/Ten Media & the audio engineering of Mike Tierney. During the world premiere event, a special live interview with Angélica Negrón will be conducted by BAE's Artistic Director, Judith Insell. The interview will focus on Ms. Negrón's inspiration for the music and visual artistry presented in the digital premiere, particularly the connections to plants, nature, and healing.
Online Premiere & Live Artist Interview, Free Admission. Sunday, October 18th, 12:00 pm EST. Facebook Live at facebook.com/bronxartsensemble. Link to Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-premiere-of-sembrar-an-original-work-by-angelica-negron-tickets-122611302707.
Puerto Rican-born composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón writes music for accordions, robotic instruments, toys, and electronics as well as for chamber ensembles, orchestras, and choir. Her music has been described as "wistfully idiosyncratic and contemplative" (WQXR/Q2) while The New York Times noted her "capacity to surprise." Negrón has been commissioned by the Bang on a Can All-Stars, Kronos Quartet, loadbang, MATA Festival, Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Sō Percussion, the American Composers Orchestra, and the New York Botanical Garden, among others. Upcoming premieres include works for the LA Philharmonic, Dallas Symphony Orchestra and National Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Girls Chorus, and NY Philharmonic Project 19 initiative. Negrón continues to perform and compose for film.
