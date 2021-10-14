Broadway's Omar Edwards & Sonic Soul Force Join the Costume Party at Minton's Playhouse

Legendary Tap dancer, Broadway's Omar Edwards is on Tap for HARLEM HALLOWEEN/ A Costume Party, Tuesday, September 26 at the historic Minton's Playhouse, 206 W1 118 St., New York NY 10026.

Accompanied by his band, Sonic Soul Force, Edwards, and company take the audience on a musical journey through a pool of sounds from jazz to reggae and back again.

Edwards's tap shoes, combined with the seamless instrumentation of band members, Nicole Inocent-Vocals, Mac Gollehon (Platinum recording Trumpet/Powerhouse) - Trumpet, Wahkiba Julion - Congas, Carlos "The Haitian Ironman" - Drums, LaQuan Thompson - Keyboards, and Shaine Wilson - Bass, provide a unique experience for an audience, in having the cadence and rhythm of Omar's feet, not voice expertly lead the band.

Those who witnessed Edwards's performances as "The Sandman" from his days of hosting NBC's LIVE AT THE APOLLO with actor/comedian Monique will be reminded of how Edwards earned the title of Rhythm King.

Learn more at www.mintonsharlem.com