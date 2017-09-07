Broadway's Okieriete Onaodowan Among Speaker Lineup for Forbes Under 30 in Boston

Today Forbes announced that Lindsey Vonn, Lee Schrager, Tyler Haney and Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan will be joining the speaker lineup for the 2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit, being held in Boston this October 1-4.

JUST ANNOUNCED SPEAKERS :

- Lindsey Vonn, World Champion Skier and Founder of Lindsey Vonn Foundation

- Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan, Broadway Star

- Gregory Brown and Mitchell Moffit, Creators of asapSCIENCE

- Zachary Engel, Chef de Cuisine of Shaya and James Beard Award Winner for Rising Star Chef of the Year, 2017

- Lee Schrager, Senior Vice President, Communications & Corporate Social Responsibility of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and Founder & Director of Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach and New York City Wine & Food Festivals

- Evan McMullin, 2016 Presidential Candidate and Founder of Stand Up Republic

- Ray Chen, Violinist

- Tyler Haney, Founder of Outdoor Voices

- Josh Wardle, Senior Product Manager, Community Engineering of Reddit

- Felix Ortiz, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Viridis Learning

- Clementine Wamariya, Human Rights Advocate & Social Entrepreneur

- Luhan Yang, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of eGenesis Bio

- Emi Mahmoud, Poet, Activist and 2015 Individual World Poetry Slam Champion

- Alexis Tyron, Interim Head of Marketing of The Muse and Founder of Extra Yarn

- Trevor Koverko and Chris Housser, Co-Founders of Polymath

- Joséphine Goube, CEO of Techfugees

- Lu Zhang, Managing Partner of NewGen Capital

- Alexandra Zatarain, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer of Eight

- Audrey Gelman, Co-Founder & CEO of The Wing

- Sabrina Gonzalez Pasterski, Physicist and Graduate Student of Harvard University

These speakers will join other summit participants and speakers, such as Ashton Kutcher, Founding Partner of Sound Ventures, Guy Oseary, Founding Partner of Sound Ventures and Evan Rachel Wood, Emmy Nominated Actress and Star of HBO's Westworld.

The event will bring together more than 6,000 young entrepreneurs and game-changers from across the globe as well as 200 world-class speakers. There will be nine interconnected themed stages focusing on technology, finance (venture capital), healthcare and more.

For more information, visit www.forbes.com/forbes-live/event/under-30-boston.

