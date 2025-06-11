Rialto Chatter: Is MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Coming to Movie Theaters This December?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Is the highly anticipated filmed version of the Tony Award-winning revival Merrily We Roll Along is set to hit movie theaters this winter? According to the AMC Theaters wesbite, the proshot will premiere in movie theaters nationwide on December 5, 2025.

Directed by Maria Friedman and produced by Sonia Friedman, the film captures the landmark Broadway revival that became one of the most celebrated theatrical events in recent memory. The production stars Tony Award winners Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, alongside Tony nominee Lindsay Mendez, with Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke, and Reg Rogers rounding out the principal cast.

In a recent podcast appearance with WhatsOnStage, Sonia Friedman revealed that this is no ordinary stage capture.

"It's not like anything I've ever seen before. It's not a capture, I'll tell you that much. It's like a film in its own right," she shared. "Maria has created sort of a new genre… She's taken six months to edit this, pretty much full time. It's unbelievable."

She added, “I think the only huge sadness for us is that Stephen Sondheim is not here to see it, because he was so proud of what Maria was doing.”

Produced by Friedman alongside David Babani, Patrick Catullo, F. Richard Pappas, and RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick, the film offers fans around the world the opportunity to experience the revival that redefined Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s 1981 cult classic.

Merrily We Roll Along follows the turbulent, decades-spanning friendship of composer Franklin Shepard and his creative collaborators. The 2023 Broadway revival earned widespread acclaim for its emotional clarity and powerful performances, ultimately winning four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.