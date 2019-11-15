Broadway's Future Songbook Series Presents MANDELA

Broadway's Future Songbook Series - presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow - continues its 2019-20 season on Monday, November 25th in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center located at 111 Amsterdam Avenue and 65th Street. Produced and Hosted by John Znidarsic, the evening spotlights the new musical - MANDELA. Show time is 6PM and ADMISSION IS FREE.

MANDELA is a new stage musical currently in development in partnership with the Mandela family, which delves into both the epic story of Nelson Mandela's political struggle to lead South Africa out of apartheid into democracy and freedom, as well as the intimate, personal story of what 'Madiba' and his loved ones endured as a family throughout the years of struggle for the liberation of South Africa.

With music and lyrics by two South African brothers Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, and a book by American playwright Laiona Michelle, MANDELA creates a musical soundscape that infuses the styles and techniques of the musical-theatre genre with the visceral rhythms and beauty of South African music. Schele Williams is directing the presentation.

MANDELA is currently being developed both creatively and commercially in New York by producers Brian & Dayna Lee (AF Creative Media) in partnership with Mandela Musical Developmental LLC.

CAST: Nathaniel Stampley, Sasha Allen, John Arthur Greene, J. Daughtry, Eric Poindexter, Vishal Vaidaya, Jay McKenzie, Micallah Naomi Lockhart, Aaron Marcellus, Phindi Mkhizwe-Wilson, Zonya Love, Ntomb'knona Diamini, Rema Webb, Danny Rothman, Emmanuel Castis, Jason Forbach, Alexa Green, Tavia Jefferson





