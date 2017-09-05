Broadway's Constantine Maroulis to Play 'Che' in EVITA at North Shore Music Theatre

Bill Hanney's award winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) will present Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's legendary musical, EVITA. This environmental production, created solely for our unique theatre in-the-round, can be seen only at North Shore Music Theatre beginning on Tuesday, September 26 and play thru Sunday, October 8. Tickets are on sale now.

"Back when I selected Evita to be part of this season, I could not have predicted that it would be perfect timing for a production of this groundbreaking rock-opera about ambition, celebrity, and politics," said Bill Hanney, NSMT owner and producer. "Our cast of Broadway veterans, including two-time Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis, will be under the skillful direction of Nick Kenkel who's previous work at North Shore Music Theatre, including Legally Blonde, Chicago, and Dreamgirls, has been highly praised by critics and audiences alike. I am confident that his unique vision and environmental approach will take this production of Evita to new heights."

For decades, theater-lovers have thrilled to the story of EVITA, which recounts Eva Peron's meteoric rise from the slums of Argentina to the presidential mansion as First Lady. Adored by her people as a champion for the poor, she became one of the most powerful women in the world-while her greed, outsized ambition and fragile health made her one of the most tragic. EVITA tells Eva's passionate and unforgettable true story and features some of theater's most beautiful songs, including "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," "Another Suitcase in Another Hall," And "High Flying, Adored."

The cast of EVITA will be led by Briana Carlson-Goodman as Eva and Constantine Maroulis as Che. Briana Carlson-Goodman has been seen on Broadway in Doctor Zhivago, Les Misérables, and Hair as well as in regional productions of Carmen, Fiddler on the Roof, The Count of Monte Cristo, and Les Misérables. Constantine Maroulis is an accomplished actor, producer, singer and songwriter best known for his Tony-nominated performance in Broadway's Rock of Ages and his epic run as a Season 4 finalist during the heyday of "American Idol." His other Broadway acting credits include The Wedding Singer and Jekyll & Hyde. Constantine earned a second Tony Award nomination as a producer of Broadway's revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening. Constantine also continues his music career, recently releasing the singles, "Here I Come," "She's Just Rock N Roll" and "All About You" from his upcoming album.

EVITA will also feature John Cudia as Peron and Nick Adams as Magaldi. John Cudia has been seen on Broadway playing Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, Peron in Evita, and Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera. Nick Adams has been seen on Broadway starrig as Adam/Felicia in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, as well as roles in A Chorus Line, Guys and Dolls, Chicago, La Cage aux Folles, and The Pirate Queen.

The ensemble of EVITA includes Andrés Acosta, Matthew Chappell, Ashley Chasteen, Greer Gisy, Aaron Hamilton, Lisa Karlin, Lauren Langbaum, Carla Maniscalco-Giovinco, Michelle Marmolejo, Caleb Marshall, Emily Mechler, Bryan Ernesto Menjivar, Corey Mosello, Ellen Peterson, Kevin Raponey, Audrey Tesserot, Zack Williams, and Michael Yeshion. Isabella Carroll and Haven Pereira will alternate in the role of the child.

In addition to director and choreographer Nick Kenkel, the creative team for EVITA will include Mark Hartmen (Music Direction), Bert Scott (Scenic Design), Christopher Oram (Original Costume Design), Paula Peasley-Ninestein (Costume Coordination), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), Don Hanna (Sound Design), Gerard Kelly (Wig and Hair Design), Natalie A. Lynch (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), Austin Davy (Assistant Music Director), Andrés Acosta and Aaron Hamilton (Assistants to the Director/Choreographer). EVITA is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Tom Amos (Associate Producer).

Tickets for EVITA are priced starting from $57 - $82. Performances are September 26 - October 8, Tuesday - Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday & Saturday at 8 pm, matinees Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm. Kids 18 and under save 50% at all performances. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Additional Free Audience Enrichment events: Meet the Theatre: post-show audience discussion with the artists on October 3 after the 7:30 pm performance and October 7 after the 2 pm performance; OUT at the North Shore, an evening for the Gay and Lesbian Community with a post-show reception (sponsored in part by Ryan & Wood Inc.) on October 5 after the 7:30 pm performance.

North Shore Music Theatre will continue the 2017 musical season with 42nd Street (October 31 - November 12), and the season will conclude with the 27th annual production of A Christmas Carol starring David Coffee (December 8 - 23).

Since opening in 1955, NSMT has become one of the most attended theatres in New England, with approximately 250,000 patrons annually. With a national and regional reputation for artistic achievement, NSMT has received numerous industry awards including Elliot Norton Awards, IRNE Awards, the Rosetta Le Noire Award from Actors' Equity, and the Moss Hart Award. NSMT produced the World Premiere of 'Memphis' in 2003, the show went on to win four 2010 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Under the new ownership of Bill Hanney since 2010, NSMT continues to annually produce a musical subscription series and an annual production of 'A Christmas Carol' along with celebrity concerts, children's programming and year-round education classes.

