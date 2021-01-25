Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway's Black Voices of the Future Concert Streams Tonight

The concert features the works of emerging Black artists.

Jan. 25, 2021  

Broadway's Black Voices of the Future, a concert featuring the works of emerging Black artists, will premiere tonight, January 25. This special virtual concert will be produced by John Znidarsic and Zhailon Levingston.

The virtual concert features the work of Levingston, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Avionce Hoyles, Denise Manning, and Carla R. Stewart.

Levingston is the co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and the U.S. associate director of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

To learn more or to reserve your free tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/songbook-a-celebration-of-broadways-future-tickets-131966203467.

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition builds the capacity of individuals, organizations, and communities to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism through the power of storytelling and the leadership of people directly affected.


Founded in 2016 by members of the Broadway community as a direct response to the nation's pandemic of racism and police brutality, it has since grown into a multi-disciplinary organization uniting artists with legal experts and community leaders to have a lasting impact on policy issues including criminal justice reform, education equity, and immigration.


