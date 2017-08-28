Broadway's A BRONX TALE to Welcome Two New Stars This Week

Click Here for More Articles on A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL

A Bronx Tale welcomes Christiani Pitts ("Jane") and Will Coombs ("Young Calogero") to the cast.

Beginning Thursday, August 31, Pitts replaces Ariana DeBose, who plays her final performance Wednesday, August 30. Coombs takes over the role of "Young Calogero" from Hudson Loverro.

Single tickets for A Bronx Tale are now on sale through June 2018.

CHRISTIANI PITTS (Jane) is overjoyed to be making her Broadway debut. Recent credits include: Rent, Aida, Big Fish, and Cabaret. Film appearances include: Big Momma's House 3, Like Father Like Son. Christiani holds a BFA from The Florida State University. www.christianipitts.com | @christianiworld

WILL COOMBS (Young Calogero) is ecstatic to make his Broadway debut! National Tour: Matilda(Nigel). Regional: Billy Elliot (NCT), A Christmas Carol (TIP).

A BRONX TALE also stars Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero (Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway) as Sonny, Richard H. Blake(Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Bobby Conte Thornton (My Fair Lady at Bay Street Theatre) as Calogero, Lucia Giannetta (Les Misérables - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina, and Bradley Gibson (Rocky, Chicago national tour) as Tyrone.

The ensemble features Michelle Aravena, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Joe Barbara, Michael Barra, Jonathan Brody, Ted Brunetti,Brittany Conigatti, Kaleigh Cronin, John Gardiner, Rory Max Kaplan, Charlie Marcus, Janelle McDermoth, Shannon Mullen,Jonah Mussolino as the Young Calogero alternate, Robert Neary, Dominic Nolfi, Wonu Ogunfowora, Brandon O'Neill, Paul Salvatoriello, Joseph J. Simeone, Joey Sorge, Cary Tedder, Keith White, and Christopher Henry Young.

A BRONX TALE, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, co-directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nomineeSergio Trujillo, is now playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

A BRONX TALE's Original Broadway Cast Album is available on Ghostlight Records.

The show is produced by Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment.

Related Articles