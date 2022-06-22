BroadwayWorld Will Exclusively Air New Web Series, Ms. Guidance

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the launch of a new web series, Ms. Guidance. Directed by Van Hansis and Melodie Sisk and written by James Ryan Caldwell, the six-episode series will premiere exclusively here at BroadwayWorld on Wednesday, June 29th.

Ms. Guidance is a dark comedy about Jenny Bump, a talented and narcissistic actress dealing with a failed acting career. After a humiliating meltdown on a New York stage, Jenny calls it quits on her acting career and retreats to the performing arts boarding school she attended in her youth to be a guidance counselor. However, listening to the dreams of her students quickly stokes the dying embers of her own, and she is soon plotting a new path to stardom, wreaking havoc on her friends and family. Ms. Guidance is also a love letter to the theater, the theatre community, and most significantly, to those theatre artists who will do anything to make their dreams a reality.

The series stars Amber Gray (Hadestown, MacBeth), Van Hansis (Eastsiders), Tyler Hanes (Cats, Fosse/Verdon), Ian Unterman (Dopesick), Calli Alden (Bring It On), and Tony Award Winner Adriane Lenox (Doubt). It features Mark Boyett (The Tender Bar), Sam Faulkner (WILD: A Musical Becoming), Andrew Hollinger (This Is Us), Erin Kommor (Rise), Ginna Le Vine (Blue Bloods), Antonio Marziale (Alex Strangelove), Ashley Austin Morris (Inventing Anna), Amy Russ (Orange Is the New Black), Nikki Snelson (Legally Blonde), Kit Williamson (Mad Men), Marco Zunino (Chicago), Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Ugly Betty) and introduces Elliotte Crowell as Jenny Bump.

Check back every Wednesday afternoon for new episodes.