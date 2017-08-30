BroadwayWorld Will Chat Live with Sierra Boggess This Friday!

Do you have a burning question for Sierra Boggess?

On Friday, September 1 (2:30pm EST), BroadwayWorld will be coming to you live from Central Park. Have a question? Send it in advance via Facebook or Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskSierraBWW. Want to ask a question IN PERSON? Look for us near Central Park's Merchants Gate (next to Columbus Circle). We may pick you to join us on camera and ask your question during our livestream!

Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to watch live!

Olivier Award nominated actress and Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess is set to return to Feinstein's/54 Below with her new solo show, September 4-9. Since first appearing here with Awakening, she has toured a new concert evening all over the world: Australia, Japan, Paris, and London. She now returns "home" to bring New York audiences this new evening of song and storytelling. Backed by a 6 piece orchestra, Sierra will share songs from stage and screen that she has never sung before along with songs associated with her career, but with new twists.

Perhaps best known for her iconic portrayal of Christine Daae in both the Broadway and London 25th Anniversary productions of The Phantom Of The Opera, Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in The Little Mermaid for which she received a Drama Desk nomination. She has since become one of the most in demand actresses turning in memorable Broadway and West End performances in School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, Master Class, Les Miserables, and Love Never Dies.

