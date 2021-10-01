BroadwayWorld Launches New Theatre Shop In Partnership With The Araca Group Featuring Show Merch & More

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce the launch of our new Theatre Shop, featuring all your favorite original Broadway Themed designs - plus designs from over 30 hit Broadway shows. The new shop is a partnership between BroadwayWorld and The Araca Group.

Shows included in the launch of the new shop include Ain't Too Proud, Anastasia, Beautiful, Beetlejuice, Book Of Mormon, Cats, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Chicago, Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Diana, Girl From The North Country, Hadestown, Hamilton, Hello Dolly!, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, Mean Girls, Oklahoma!, The Prom, Pretty Woman, Rent, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Tina, The Tina Turner Musical, Wicked, and Waitress - with more on the way!

Michael Rego, CEO of The Araca Group, said "The Araca Group is thrilled to partner with BroadwayWorld to offer audiences singular merchandise from some of Broadway's most beloved productions."

"The response following the launch of the first BroadwayWorld shop was just absolutely incredible - and we've been thrilled to be able to expand our product lineup over the past two years with original Broadway-inspired designs and lines from Broadway stars. We are thrilled to be partnering with The Araca Group to be able to offer our readers designs from Broadway's top shows." said Alan Henry, Director of E-Commerce at BroadwayWorld.