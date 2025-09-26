 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

BroadwayWorld Is Casting New Kid & Teen Critics

Does your kid have a lot to say about Broadway? Submit today!

By: Sep. 26, 2025
BroadwayWorld Is Casting New Kid & Teen Critics Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for new junior correspondents for both our Kid Critics and Teen Critics series. 

We are looking for theatre-loving kids (age 6-17), who live in the New York City area, and have lots of things to say about Broadway. If you know a kid with a ton of personality, who'd be perfect for the job, submit a 1-5 minute video of them talking about something having to do with theatre- a recent production they saw, a favorite show, cast album, film adaptation, or any Broadway-related topic that interests them.

The selected kids will get the opportunity to see Broadway and off-Broadway shows (for free!) with an accompanying adult.

SUBMIT TODAY!


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Great Gatsby
85 ratings

The Great Gatsby
Hadestown
129 ratings

Hadestown
The Book of Mormon
81 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Aladdin
74 ratings

Aladdin

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos