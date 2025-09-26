BroadwayWorld Is Casting New Kid & Teen Critics

BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for new junior correspondents for both our Kid Critics and Teen Critics series.

We are looking for theatre-loving kids (age 6-17), who live in the New York City area, and have lots of things to say about Broadway. If you know a kid with a ton of personality, who'd be perfect for the job, submit a 1-5 minute video of them talking about something having to do with theatre- a recent production they saw, a favorite show, cast album, film adaptation, or any Broadway-related topic that interests them.

The selected kids will get the opportunity to see Broadway and off-Broadway shows (for free!) with an accompanying adult.