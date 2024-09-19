BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/19/2024; Jobs In Marketing, Company Management, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 9/19/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Impact

The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) seeks a dynamic and visionary Director of Impact to lead the development and implementation of equity-centered strategies that enhance stakeholder (artist, audience, staff, donor) engagement and cultural initiatives. This role is designed to support BAM’s mission of fostering a values-based institutional culture that intentionally promotes care, collaboration, equity and innovation. This role is pivotal in the development of a new division at BAM, Experienc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional thea... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SHORT TERM CARPENTER (December 2, 2024-January 24, 2025) Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Overhire Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Gift Processing Manager

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. BAM is seeking a Gift Processing Manager! The ideal candidate will manage the gift processing workfl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Position: Production Manager Type: Permanent Classification: Full-time Location: Remote or Onsite Reports to: CEO Position Summary: The Production Manager (PM) is an essential member of the leadership team and oversees the production elements of all tours from conception through closing, including pre-production, tech, running/daily operations. The PM works closely with the creative team and producer ensuring the successful design and build of each production. The PM hires and u... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company

Position: Company Manager Type: Touring Classification: Full-time Location: Traveling with Tour Reports to: General Manager Position Summary: The Company Manager plays an integral role in day-to-day operations of a touring theatrical production. Reporting to the General Manager, the Company Manager will provide consistent operational support to the General Manager, Executive Producer and all departmental staff while traveling with the touring production. Responsibilities include, but are not ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Management Assistant

Tentative Start Date: ASAP Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D theatre in Downtown Sarasota is seeking qualified applicants for the position of General Management Assistant. This individual will work in theatre administration, assisting the General Manager with the daily operations of the theatre. Responsibilities include, but not limited to: - Contracting for all guest artists in accordance with AEA, AGVA, USA, SDC, and non-union standards - Assist with the recruitment, h... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate

Tentative Start Date: ASAP The Digital Marketing & Media Relations Associate is responsible for enhancing Florida Studio Theatre's (FST) digital presence and public relations efforts. This role includes managing social media channels, engaging in media relations, and executing digital marketing campaigns. The ideal candidate will be creative, organized, and skilled at building engagement across multiple platforms while fostering relationships with the media. Key Responsibilities: Social M... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

Position: General Manager Type: Permanent Classification: Full-time Location: Remote or Onsite Reports to: CEO/Executive Producer Position Summary: The General Manager (GM) is an essential member of the leadership team and is responsible for the day-to-day operations and financial planning of multiple tours from conception to closing, including pre-production, technical rehearsals, daily operations and post-closing. The GM works closely with the Executive Producer (EP) to ensure a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Presented Programming Manager

McCarter Theatre Center is seeking a dynamic Presented Programming Manager to join our team. This role oversees contracting, payments, and logistical execution for approximately 50 performances annually as part of the Presented Events Series at McCarter. A capable project manager, this individual serves as a key liaison between artists’ representatives and internal departments to communicate information, coordinate plans, and ensure all contractual obligations are properly executed, supporti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Arts in Education and Community Engagement

Governors State University is seeking to hire a Director of Arts in Education and Community Engagement, who is a senior member of the staff of the Center for Performing Arts leadership team. Setting the direction for educational and multi-generational family cultural content (music, dance, theatre, curricular content, multi-disciplinary, etc.), the Director of Arts in Education (AIE) and Community Engagement utilizes the season offerings, university relationships, and community to leverage inno... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager-Seasonal (Temporary)

COMPANY MANAGER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a Company Manager to join the General Management team for our upcoming 2024-2025 Season. Our season’s productions include BAD KREYOL by Dominique Morisseau, GRANGEVILLE by Samuel D. Hunter and EURYDICE by Sarah Ruhl. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Director of Patron Services

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF PATRON SERVICES Full Time; Exempt Supervisor: Director of Institutional Advancement Subordinates: Patron Services Assistant Manager, Patron Services Coordinators, Patron Services Representatives POSITION SUMMARY The Assistant Director of Patron Services is a key leadership position at The Music Hall, managing a team of three full-time and seasonal part time employees and is responsible for executing a first-class patron experience through patron engagement from poi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Stage Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Music Theatre Music Director, tenure-track, open rank

Music Theatre Music Director, tenure-track, open rank Position Vacancy Conservatory of Performing Arts Music Theatre Music Director The Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Performing Arts is a premier institution, nationally recognized for developing talent in both traditional and emerging fields of performance, scholarship, and creativity. The Conservatory invites applications for a tenure-track Music Theatre Music Director to lead the Conservatory’s nationally ranked music thea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Music Theatre Director, tenure-track, open rank

Music Theatre Director, tenure-track, open rank Position Vacancy Conservatory of Performing Arts Music Theatre Director The Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Performing Arts is a premier institution, nationally recognized for developing talent in both traditional and emerging fields of performance, scholarship, and creativity. The Conservatory invites applications for a tenure-track Music Theatre Director to lead the Conservatory’s nationally ranked music theatre program at th... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Ast Inst/Inst/Ast Prof Fixed Term- THR - Stage Management

Job no: 985599 Work type: Faculty/Academic Staff Major Administrative Unit / College: College Of Arts And Letters Department: Theatre 10004832 Sub Area: FAS- Fac./Acad Staff Salary: Salary Commensurate with Experience Location: East Lansing Categories: Education/Training, Fixed Term Faculty, Part Time (1-49.9%), Union Working/Functional Title Ast Inst/Inst/Ast Prof Fixed Term- THR Position Summary The Department of Theatre at Michigan State University is seeking a part-time Ass... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the culture... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head of Automation & Rigging

Job Title: Head of Automation & Rigging Job Type: Full-Time, Salary, Exempt Location: The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove, Utah Job Summary: The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Head of Automation & Rigging to lead our automation and rigging department. The ideal candidate will have extensive knowledge and expertise in theatrical automation systems and rigging practices. This role is responsible for overseeing the installation, mai... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Technology Manager

Orlando Family Stage, formerly Orlando Repertory Theatre (or Orlando REP), one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Properties Assistant

JOB TITLE: Properties Assistant REPORTS TO: Properties Supervisor FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $26.79 per hour LOCATION: 363 W. Pershing Rd., Chicago, IL 60609 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Properties Assistant to be a part of our production team for the 8-show season, including our annual production of A Christmas Carol. The Properties Artisan will work under the supervision of the Prop Supervisor to procure props and materials ... (more)