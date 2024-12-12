BroadwayWorld Classifieds 12/12/2024; Jobs In Education, Ticket Services and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 12/12/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Horizon Tech

Horizon Tech specializes in remote staffing and business process outsourcing (BPO), offering services across IT, digital marketing, HR, accounting, and administrative support. They focus on providing businesses with scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient workforce solutions by connecting them to top remote professionals. Their offerings include IT staff augmentation, digital marketing, payroll, and business development services, aiming to enhance performance, innovation, and growth for business... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Coordinator

Education Coordinator (Part-time/Hourly) The Education Coordinator will act as lead teaching artist and manage the administration needs of Detroit Public Theatre’s growing education programs. DPT has partnered with the Detroit Public Schools Community District since its first season to engage high school students with arts-integrated curricula connected to our productions. This position will report to the Producing Artistic Director overseeing community programs and will work directly with the... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Scenic Artist

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS OVERHIRE SCENIC ARTIST Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Overhire Scenic Artist. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, profession... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Carpenter

OVERHIRE CARPENTER - Gulfshore Playhouse GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SHORT TERM CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Overhire Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Ticket Services Director

The Old Globe, San Diego’s largest regional theatre, seeks candidates for an Assistant Technical Director. Responsibilities include drafting (AutoCAD), technical design, and project management. The Assistant Technical Director works closely with the Technical Director and other Assistant Technical Directors to plan and oversee the scenic construction process, ensuring safe and efficient solutions for all scenery and automation.

Candidates must have extensive knowledge of scenery constru... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Obsidian Theatre Festival 2025: Stage Manager

STAGE MANAGER DESCRIPTION: The Obsidian Theatre Festival, produced by GhostLight Creative Productions, Incorporated and Nicely Theatre Group, is CALLING for Stage Managers for its fifth season. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival centers Black stories, through an invigorating celebration of new work by emerging Black voices. Produced by Detroiters in the city of Detroit, the Obsidian Theatre Festival illuminates the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora. T... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sabina Tassone

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accoun... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Obsidian Theatre Festival 2025: Director

DIRECTOR DESCRIPTION: The Obsidian Theatre Festival, produced by GhostLight Creative Productions, Incorporated and Nicely Theatre Group, is CALLING for Directors for its fifth season. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival centers Black stories, through an invigorating celebration of new work by emerging Black voices. Produced by Detroiters in the city of Detroit, the Obsidian Theatre Festival illuminates the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora. Our team seeks... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Obsidian Theatre Festival: Director

DIRECTOR DESCRIPTION: The Obsidian Theatre Festival, produced by GhostLight Creative Productions, Incorporated and Nicely Theatre Group, is CALLING for Directors for its fifth season. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival centers Black stories, through an invigorating celebration of new work by emerging Black voices. Produced by Detroiters in the city of Detroit, the Obsidian Theatre Festival illuminates the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora. Our team seeks... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

Technical Production Manager – Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Technical Production Manager Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS STAGE SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Stage Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Director

The Pennsylvania Players, the only professionally-directed student theatre company at the University of Pennsylvania, seeks an experienced professional to direct its spring play production. We are looking for directors with a clear vision. To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, 3 references, and detailed proposals for Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead by Tom Stoppard and one other well-known play of your choice. This second proposal does not have to be in the same style or genre. Pl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director of Programming & Production

The Executive Director of Programming and Production will serve as the spokesperson of the Forest Theater in the combined roles of Artistic Programmer and General Manager. They will have a strong non-profit awareness and a solid history of programming as both producer and presenter. They will curate and program exciting and engaging productions through collaboration, model a strong work ethic, and exhibit passion, dedication, and knowledge of the arts, education, and community. The Executive D... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tessitura Database Administrator

TITLE: Tessitura Database Administrator STATUS: Full-time, Exempt, Year-Round LOCATION: Hybrid within 3-hour driving distance from Becket, MA REPORTS TO: Director of Information Technology DEPARTMENT: Information Technology WORKS WITH: All departments COMPENSATION: $65,000 - $75,000 (GRADE 5) (less applicable tax withholdings) BENEFITS: (YEAR ROUND): Health, dental, and vision insurance, FSA, 403B contribution, paid time off, life insurance, short- and long-term disability, Employee ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Technical Director Job Description Reports to: CEO (dotted line responsibility to Production Manager and vice-versa) Hours: Full-time (40 hours); some nights and weekends Compensation: Salary range of $72,000+ and benefits including available medical, dental, vision, SIMPLE-IRA, vacation, and holidays Job Summary: The Technical Director is responsible for supervising technical staff and the implementation of all production elements (lighting, sound, set design and constr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Facilities Manager

JOB TITLE: Facilities Manager REPORTS TO: Director of Operations FLSA Status: Full-Time, Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $55,000/year LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Facilities Manager is responsible for the hands-on implementation of the building maintenance program, protecting and improving the value of the Theatre’s facilities assets, ensuring building systems continue to perform their intended function, and supporting the built enviro... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patrons Services Assistant

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Patron Services Assistant. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations o... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seasonal Costume Technician

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS COSTUME TECHNICIAN/STITCHER/WARDROBE Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Costume Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-qualit... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seasonal First Hand

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FIRST HAND Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Seasonal First Hand. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre w... (more)