BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/17/2024; Jobs In Artistic Direction, House Management & More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 10/17/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Creative: STILT WALKER

The Six Flags Over Georgia entertainment department is hiring a stilt walker to perform outdoor "street-mosphere" for our upcoming Holiday in the Park Celebration. The festival opens on November 23rd and closes January 5th. Rehearsals / Fittings will be scheduled the week of November 11th. Please submit a headshot, resume and stilt walking reel to sfogcasting@sixflags.com ASAP! ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Heart Sellers – SEEKING SUBMISSIONS

The Heart Sellers – SEEKING SUBMISSIONS Florida Studio Theatre is seeking submissions from Filipina/Filipina-American and Korean/Korean-American actors for our upcoming production of The Heart Sellers. Details below: The Heart Sellers Written by Lloyd Suh Directed by Kate Alexander Rehearsals begin – November 19, 2024 Previews – December 11-12, 2024 Show opens – December 13, 2024 Show closes – February 16, 2025 Possible extension(s) through – March 2, 2025 Jane and Luna run in... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Parsons Dance Development Internship

PARSONS DANCE is seeking an Intern to assist with Development fundraising and data entry. Parsons Dance is a contemporary touring dance company based in New York City. Our dancers perform dozens of shows each year in cities all over the country and the world. We have an extensive network of educational, institutional, and individual supporters whose contributions to our mission are paramount. The Intern shall gain hands-on experience across development aspects of arts administration, incl... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Managers & Assistant House Managers

POSITION: House Managers & Assistant House Managers DEPARTMENT: Operations, Front of House REPORTS TO: Front of House Supervisor PAY: $19 - $21/hr; Part-time; Hourly; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) BENEFITS INCLUDE: Complimentary and discounted tickets, institutional professional development opportunities, access to free parking, and other perks. LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position that works at both theatre venues located at 91 University Place in Princeton, N... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Attendant

POSITION: Patron Attendant DEPARTMENT: Operations, Front of House REPORTS TO: Front of House Supervisor PAY: $17/hr; Part-time; Hourly; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) BENEFITS INCLUDE: Complimentary and discounted tickets, institutional professional development opportunities, access to free parking, and other perks. LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position that works at both theatre venues located at 91 University Place in Princeton, NJ. with a schedule based on the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS STAGE SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Stage Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Charge/Lead Scenic Painter

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Qualifications: -strong communication skills -proficient knowledge of theatrical scenic treatments and methods -strong organizational sk... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Alley Theatre seeks interested and talented candidates to serve as its next Managing Director. The next Managing Director will join one of the strongest theatres in the country. At a time where many regional theatres are struggling, The Alley Theatre is a vibrant organization, artistically and financially. There is a high-performing staff and a deeply committed board of directors. The Managing Director co-leads the Alley in partnership with the Artistic Director and reports directly to the Boar... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director - SpeakEasy Stage Boston

SpeakEasy Stage - Boston’s home for bold theatre - invites applications from collaborative and risk-taking artistic leaders to serve as its next Artistic Director - Apply by Nov 15! Since 1992, SpeakEasy Stage has produced vital, timely, and entertaining plays and musicals in Boston’s South End. Our shows spark conversations that continue long after audiences leave the theater. After 32 years, our Founding Artistic Director is stepping down to make room for new leadership. We are looking for... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director - Theatre for a New Audience

The Artistic Director will lead the creation and implementation of TFANA’s artistic vision, ensuring alignment with the organization's mission and values. Reporting to the Board of Directors and collaborating with the newly established Executive Director, the Artistic Director will forge strong relationships with artists, donors, audiences, and community stakeholders. With deep experience and passion for both classical and contemporary work, they will provide strategic leadership in season plan... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Department Head

The Wilma Theater seeks a Wardrobe Department Head. The Wardrobe Department Head reports to the Production Manager. The Wardrobe Department Head is responsible for providing for and managing the wardrobe requirements of each production, rental, and event; including supervising Wardrobe Department budgets, labor, equipment, and materials, coordinating the construction, alteration, purchase, care, and use of costumes through rehearsals, dress rehearsals and performances. The Wardrobe De... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Technology Manager (lighting, audio, video)

Orlando Family Stage, formerly Orlando Repertory Theatre (or Orlando REP), one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: SENIOR FACILITIES TECHNICIAN

Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota seeks a highly skilled Senior Facilities Technician. The full-time work is primarily repair and scheduled preventative maintenance followed by projects as needed. Requirements: • Ability to Lift 50lbs • Skills in plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and carpentry • Experience in HVAC troubleshooting beyond component level • EPA Section 608 Certified • Knowledge of commercial and decorative lighting including neon, LED, and fluorescent • Electrical troubleshoot... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions | Guess Who's Coming to Dinner? (Non-Union/Non-Paid)

AUDITION NOTICE (Non Union/Non Paid Community Theater) GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER? by Todd Kreidler Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com) Presented by: The MTM Players and Kelsey Theatre DIRECTOR: Diane L. Parker The MTM Players and Kelsey Theatre are committed to advancing an environment of diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism. We aim to foster an inclusive environment for people of all races, genders, religions, sex... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Stage Manager for its upcoming spring production of Dog Sees God. • Auditions will occur on February 10th and 11th with rehearsals starting on Saturday, February 15, 2025. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: April 3-6, 2025 • More about the show: https://www.govst.edu/TAPSDogSeesGod/ Stage Manager Responsibilities • Attend auditions, r... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Management Assistant

LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position reporting to our administrative offices and theaters located at 91 University Place in Princeton, NJ. Schedule will include nights, weekends, and some holidays, as scheduled in advance. Weekly schedule can average around 40 hours dependent on production needs and availability. START DATE: This position will be filled as early as possible, with work available through at least June 21st, 2025 (varied schedule, mainly weeknights and weekends).... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Representative

POSITION & RESPONSIBILITIES McCarter Theatre Center is seeking courteous Patron Services Representatives to join the Patron Services staff. As a member of our Ticket Office team, you will play a vital role in creating memorable experiences for our patrons and ensuring the smooth operation of McCarter's performances. If you have a passion for customer service, providing exceptional experiences to patrons, and sharing your excitement for the work that McCarter produces and presents, we hope y... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Production

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. We are seeking a full-time Associate Director of Production to assist in managing day-to-day op... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Creative Opera Artist/Composer for Baseball Safety Campaign

FoulBallSafetyNow, a national campaign advocating for the extension of netting at baseball stadiums, is seeking a passionate and creative individual to collaborate on a unique opera performance. We are looking for someone who loves baseball and wants to make a difference by addressing the issue of fan safety at ballparks. The ideal candidate will create and perform an opera piece that presents a compelling narrative about the lack of regulations around foul ball safety, focusing on the danger... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seeking Artists for Discussion

FoulBallSafetyNow.com is looking to schedule one-on-one meetings with actors, directors, and producers to take part in a lively discussion about a new theatrical opportunity to help bring to life a living breathing story about the dangers of foul balls. Jordan Skopp is the founder of FoulBallSafetyNow, a national campaign centered on the wildly overlooked scandal in the professional baseball industry — the all-too-frequent incidence of fans being maimed by dangerous foul balls due to the lack o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional thea... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SHORT TERM CARPENTER (December 2, 2024-January 24, 2025) Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Overhire Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed ... (more)