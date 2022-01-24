BroadwayWorld Announces New TEACHER STANDING OVATION Series

Do you have a teacher in the arts that has impacted your life as an artist in an unforgettable way? A teacher that has shaped your life in such a way that you wish you could thank them right now? A teacher you believe deserves a standing ovation? Now is your chance to let them shine!

Many of us have favorite memories of an arts education class in school. Whether teaching online or in-person, teachers in the arts have the power to shape an artist's life and help mold them to become productive members of their industry. As a result, teachers within the arts industry should be recognized for their remarkable contribution to the world.

BroadwayWorld is welcoming all submissions from past and current students to feature their favorite arts teacher for a published article online. Whether you are an actor, director, stage manager, writer, or current student, we encourage you to submit all teachers that have shaped your view as an artist. Please contribute your story (or stories) about the one teacher that changed your life in the best way.

BroadwayWorld will be accepting submissions on an ongoing basis. To submit your teacher, please click here.