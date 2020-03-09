BroadwayHD Celebrates Stephen Sondheim's and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Birthdays With Tribute Playlist

BroadwayHD is honoring the lives and legacies of theater legends Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who are celebrating their 90th and 72nd birthdays on March 22nd, with a special playlist this March.

To commemorate the famous composers' birthdays, BroadwayHD fans will be able to stream some of their most beloved productions from each of their incredible theater careers. Popular broadway productions from Sondheim and Webber including Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Gypsy, Putting It Together, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, and more will be available on BroadwayHD beginning March 1.

The playlist will include:

Gypsy

Bette Midler, in her network television acting debut, stars as the ultimate pushy stage mother, Rose, who seeks stardom for her two young daughters at any cost. Gypsy is a 1959 musical with music by Julie Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim,and a book by Arthur Laurents.

Putting It Together

Starring Carol Burnett, George Hearn and others, Putting it Together is a tribute to composer/songwriter Stephen Sondheim, featuring songs from his Broadway productions.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

One of the darkest musicals ever written, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile, in order to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney (George Hearn) swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate, Mrs. Lovett (Angela Lansbury), bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public. Based on the 1973 play of the same title, this version from 1982 stars Tony Award winners Angela Lansbury (Mame, Gypsy) and George Hearn (La Cage aux Folles, Sunset Boulevard). It features a lush score by the legendary Stephen Sondheim and is directed by Hal Prince, who died this past year, leaving behind a stunning legacy of work on Broadway--from Cabaret to The Phantom of the Opera.

Cats

One of the longest-running hits in the history of Broadway and the West End, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats has been specially restaged for this video presentation, which captures all the music and movement of the original stage production with an uncommon intimacy and depth.

Phantom of the Opera

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before. Inspired by the original staging by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne, this lavish, fully-staged production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of London's legendary Royal Albert Hall features a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.

Love Never Dies

Set 10 years after The Phantom of the Opera, the Phantom has escaped from Paris to New York where he lives amongst the joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island. He has finally found a place for his music to soar; all that is missing is his love Christine Daaé.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

For the first time ever Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's fun filled musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been specially filmed for video. Inspired by the record breaking London Palladium production, this brand new production stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.





