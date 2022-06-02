BroadwayCon Unveils Lineup Featuring BEETLEJUICE, SIX, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More!
This year's event will take place July 8-10, 2022 at the Manhattan Center & The New Yorker Hotel.
BroadwayCon, the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway, today announced the programming lineup, featuring performances and appearances from some of Broadway's biggest shows and influential names in theater. Taking place July 8-10, 2022 at the Manhattan Center & The New Yorker Hotel, this year's BroadwayCon marks the convention's first in-person gathering in two years, bringing theater fans closer than ever to some of Broadway's newest and most exciting shows.
This year's lineup features a star-studded slate of interactive Q&As, live performances, sing-along sessions and more from hit Broadway shows such as A Strange Loop, POTUS, CHICAGO, Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Six, Disney Princess - The Concert, Beetlejuice, among others.
"After nearly two and a half years, we're so excited to come together again. The joy and creativity of this community is unlike anything else and we can't wait to welcome everyone back for another BroadwayCon," said Melissa Anelli, CEO & Founder of Mischief Management. "Whether you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the biggest shows on Broadway right now, show off your latest Broadway-inspired cosplay outfit, or learn from industry experts and fellow fans, BroadwayCon is the best place to celebrate your love of all things theatre this summer."
In addition to the individual show spotlights, fans can also attend a variety of panel discussions and interactive sessions from some of Broadway's biggest performers, producers, writers, composers, choreographers, stage managers, and more including:
Andrew Barth Feldman, Dear Evan Hansen & High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Aaron Albano, Hamilton & Newsies
Anthony Rapp, RENT & Star Trek: Discovery
Ben Cameron, Wicked & Footloose
Cha Ramos, Company & Dom Juan
David Connolly, Ukulele U & Director of Education for The Drayton Entertainment Youth Academy
Erin Quill, Avenue Q & Dave
Evan Ruggiero, Bastard Jones & Baby
Fredi Walker-Browne, RENT & Let the Chips Fall Where They May
Gillian Pensavalle, The Hamilcast & True Crime Obsessed
Grey Henson, Mean Girls & The Book of Mormon
Ilana Levine, You're a Good Man & Charlie Brown
Isabelle McCalla, The Prom & Aladdin
Jelani Remy, Ain't Too Proud & Lion King
Jenn Colella, Come From Away & If/Then
Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Be More Chill & Feinstein's/54 Below
John McGinty, Children of a Lesser God
Joseph Travers, Bronx Bombers
Judy Kuhn, Fun Home & Fiddler on the Roof
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop & The Danish Girl
Lesli Margherita, Matilda & Dames at Sea
Maybe Burke, Ramy & Awakafine is Nora from Queens
Michael Kushner, How to Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business
Nik Walker, Ain't Too Proud & Hamilton
Robert Westley, Hamlet & A Bronx Tale
Ryann Redmond, Frozen & If/Then
Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud & Memphis
Sydney Mesher, Radio City Rockettes
Thayne Jasperson, Hamilton & Newsies
Tina Satter, Is This a Room
Will Roland, Be More Chill & Dear Evan Hansen
The lineup of broadway all-stars will participate in a variety of programming covering topics such as the black artists who rewrote the rules of the 'Great White Way'; how broadway can leverage TikTok to build brands, develop shows, and engage with fans; the history and future of restaging original productions; the possibilities for an American theatre that is more LGBTQ+ inclusive; the evolving role of a stage manager in times of health and social justice concerns; learning lessons from some of broadway's most infamous flops; disability representation on stage and off; and more.
BroadwayCon's 2022 full schedule is now live on BroadwayCon.com. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit BroadwayCon.com.
About BroadwayCon
BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to a comic-con, tailor-made for fans. From July 8-10, 2022, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators as we gather to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2022 will feature panels, performances, interviews, meet and greets, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. For more information, please visit BroadwayCon.com.