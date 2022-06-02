Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BroadwayCon Unveils Lineup Featuring BEETLEJUICE, SIX, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More!

This year's event will take place July 8-10, 2022 at the Manhattan Center & The New Yorker Hotel.

Jun. 2, 2022  
        
BroadwayCon Unveils Lineup Featuring BEETLEJUICE, SIX, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More!

BroadwayCon, the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway, today announced the programming lineup, featuring performances and appearances from some of Broadway's biggest shows and influential names in theater. Taking place July 8-10, 2022 at the Manhattan Center & The New Yorker Hotel, this year's BroadwayCon marks the convention's first in-person gathering in two years, bringing theater fans closer than ever to some of Broadway's newest and most exciting shows.

This year's lineup features a star-studded slate of interactive Q&As, live performances, sing-along sessions and more from hit Broadway shows such as A Strange Loop, POTUS, CHICAGO, Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Six, Disney Princess - The Concert, Beetlejuice, among others.

"After nearly two and a half years, we're so excited to come together again. The joy and creativity of this community is unlike anything else and we can't wait to welcome everyone back for another BroadwayCon," said Melissa Anelli, CEO & Founder of Mischief Management. "Whether you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the biggest shows on Broadway right now, show off your latest Broadway-inspired cosplay outfit, or learn from industry experts and fellow fans, BroadwayCon is the best place to celebrate your love of all things theatre this summer."

In addition to the individual show spotlights, fans can also attend a variety of panel discussions and interactive sessions from some of Broadway's biggest performers, producers, writers, composers, choreographers, stage managers, and more including:

  • Andrew Barth Feldman, Dear Evan Hansen & High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

  • Aaron Albano, Hamilton & Newsies

  • Anthony Rapp, RENT & Star Trek: Discovery

  • Ben Cameron, Wicked & Footloose

  • Cha Ramos, Company & Dom Juan

  • David Connolly, Ukulele U & Director of Education for The Drayton Entertainment Youth Academy

  • Erin Quill, Avenue Q & Dave

  • Evan Ruggiero, Bastard Jones & Baby

  • Fredi Walker-Browne, RENT & Let the Chips Fall Where They May

  • Gillian Pensavalle, The Hamilcast & True Crime Obsessed

  • Grey Henson, Mean Girls & The Book of Mormon

  • Ilana Levine, You're a Good Man & Charlie Brown

  • Isabelle McCalla, The Prom & Aladdin

  • Jelani Remy, Ain't Too Proud & Lion King

  • Jenn Colella, Come From Away & If/Then

  • Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Be More Chill & Feinstein's/54 Below

  • John McGinty, Children of a Lesser God

  • Joseph Travers, Bronx Bombers

  • Judy Kuhn, Fun Home & Fiddler on the Roof

  • L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop & The Danish Girl

  • Lesli Margherita, Matilda & Dames at Sea

  • Maybe Burke, Ramy & Awakafine is Nora from Queens

  • Michael Kushner, How to Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business

  • Nik Walker, Ain't Too Proud & Hamilton

  • Robert Westley, Hamlet & A Bronx Tale

  • Ryann Redmond, Frozen & If/Then

  • Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud & Memphis

  • Sydney Mesher, Radio City Rockettes

  • Thayne Jasperson, Hamilton & Newsies

  • Tina Satter, Is This a Room

  • Will Roland, Be More Chill & Dear Evan Hansen

The lineup of broadway all-stars will participate in a variety of programming covering topics such as the black artists who rewrote the rules of the 'Great White Way'; how broadway can leverage TikTok to build brands, develop shows, and engage with fans; the history and future of restaging original productions; the possibilities for an American theatre that is more LGBTQ+ inclusive; the evolving role of a stage manager in times of health and social justice concerns; learning lessons from some of broadway's most infamous flops; disability representation on stage and off; and more.

BroadwayCon's 2022 full schedule is now live on BroadwayCon.com. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit BroadwayCon.com.

About BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to a comic-con, tailor-made for fans. From July 8-10, 2022, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators as we gather to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2022 will feature panels, performances, interviews, meet and greets, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. For more information, please visit BroadwayCon.com.



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You