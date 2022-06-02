BroadwayCon Unveils Lineup Featuring BEETLEJUICE, SIX, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More!

BroadwayCon, the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway, today announced the programming lineup, featuring performances and appearances from some of Broadway's biggest shows and influential names in theater. Taking place July 8-10, 2022 at the Manhattan Center & The New Yorker Hotel, this year's BroadwayCon marks the convention's first in-person gathering in two years, bringing theater fans closer than ever to some of Broadway's newest and most exciting shows.

This year's lineup features a star-studded slate of interactive Q&As, live performances, sing-along sessions and more from hit Broadway shows such as A Strange Loop, POTUS, CHICAGO, Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Six, Disney Princess - The Concert, Beetlejuice, among others.

"After nearly two and a half years, we're so excited to come together again. The joy and creativity of this community is unlike anything else and we can't wait to welcome everyone back for another BroadwayCon," said Melissa Anelli, CEO & Founder of Mischief Management. "Whether you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the biggest shows on Broadway right now, show off your latest Broadway-inspired cosplay outfit, or learn from industry experts and fellow fans, BroadwayCon is the best place to celebrate your love of all things theatre this summer."

In addition to the individual show spotlights, fans can also attend a variety of panel discussions and interactive sessions from some of Broadway's biggest performers, producers, writers, composers, choreographers, stage managers, and more including:

Andrew Barth Feldman, Dear Evan Hansen & High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Aaron Albano, Hamilton & Newsies

Anthony Rapp, RENT & Star Trek: Discovery

Ben Cameron, Wicked & Footloose

Cha Ramos, Company & Dom Juan

David Connolly, Ukulele U & Director of Education for The Drayton Entertainment Youth Academy

Erin Quill, Avenue Q & Dave

Evan Ruggiero, Bastard Jones & Baby

Fredi Walker-Browne, RENT & Let the Chips Fall Where They May

Gillian Pensavalle, The Hamilcast & True Crime Obsessed

Grey Henson, Mean Girls & The Book of Mormon

Ilana Levine, You're a Good Man & Charlie Brown

Isabelle McCalla, The Prom & Aladdin

Jelani Remy, Ain't Too Proud & Lion King

Jenn Colella, Come From Away & If/Then

Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Be More Chill & Feinstein's/54 Below

John McGinty, Children of a Lesser God

Joseph Travers, Bronx Bombers

Judy Kuhn, Fun Home & Fiddler on the Roof

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop & The Danish Girl

Lesli Margherita, Matilda & Dames at Sea

Maybe Burke, Ramy & Awakafine is Nora from Queens

Michael Kushner, How to Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business

Nik Walker, Ain't Too Proud & Hamilton

Robert Westley, Hamlet & A Bronx Tale

Ryann Redmond, Frozen & If/Then

Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud & Memphis

Sydney Mesher, Radio City Rockettes

Thayne Jasperson, Hamilton & Newsies

Tina Satter, Is This a Room

Will Roland, Be More Chill & Dear Evan Hansen

The lineup of broadway all-stars will participate in a variety of programming covering topics such as the black artists who rewrote the rules of the 'Great White Way'; how broadway can leverage TikTok to build brands, develop shows, and engage with fans; the history and future of restaging original productions; the possibilities for an American theatre that is more LGBTQ+ inclusive; the evolving role of a stage manager in times of health and social justice concerns; learning lessons from some of broadway's most infamous flops; disability representation on stage and off; and more.

BroadwayCon's 2022 full schedule is now live on BroadwayCon.com.

