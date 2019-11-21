BroadwayCon Releases 2020 Schedule Preview

BroadwayCon has unveiled a first look at its programming schedule for BroadwayCon 2020. The BroadwayCon 2020 schedule features three days packed with events curated with Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators in mind. BroadwayCon celebrates its fifth year in 2020, returning to the New York Hilton Midtown on Friday, January 24 through Sunday, January 26. Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayCon.com/register.

This first preview of the schedule features over 80 hours of original programming, with more than 100 hours to be added in the coming weeks. BroadwayCon will host fan-led meetups for everyone from members of the LGBTQIA+ community to fans of the biggest Broadway shows, Show Spotlights featuring the cast and creative teams of shows currently running on Broadway, and much more. BroadwayCon will also offer the unique chance to catch a First Look at some of the most talked-about shows on Broadway in the upcoming season on Friday, January 24.



Autograph and photograph experiences are free of charge at BroadwayCon and available through a lottery system. For more information about the Autograph and Photograph Lottery, please visit BroadwayCon.com/autophoto.



Schedule highlights include:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

BroadwayCon 2020 First Look

2:30-4:00 PM

It's where Denée Benton played Natasha for the very first time. It's where Corey Cott and Laura Osnes introduced us to Bandstand and where we first heard Jenn Colella sing "Me and the Sky." Where we met the cast of The Prom and where Anaïs Mitchell herself sang songs from Hadestown. There've been a lot of firsts at the BroadwayCon First Look, but that's the whole point! Get an early glimpse of what's opening soon and witness performances from shows playing now across New York!

Beyond Broadway: The Pleasure and Promise of Musical Theatre Across America

1:45-2:45 PM

Join author Stacy Wolf in a lively conversation about the lifeblood of Broadway: local musical theatre! For her book, Beyond Broadway: The Pleasure and Promise of Musical Theatre Across America, Wolf visited theaters from Maine to California and interviewed 200+ practitioners, spectators, and administrators. Wolf will share stories from her travels about musical theatre's enduring power as a joyful activity that touches millions of lives.

BroadwayCon Jukebox

9:15-10:15 PM

You know your favorite dreamcasts? Those songs you're itching to hear your favorite artist sing? Now's your chance to vote on what our incredible Broadway performers will sing for you. But there is a catch; these are not musical theatre songs, but what they'd choose to sing along to when they find a jukebox.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

Camille A. Brown: In Conversation

12:30-1:30 PM

Join celebrated Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island, Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Choir Boy) as she is interviewed by psychologist Alisa Hurwitz, PsyD (aka, Dr. Drama) about the psychology and sociology of her work. The discussion will explore how Ms. Brown utilizes her dancers to reclaim the narrative, how she uses dance to express both individual internal struggles and the impact of social forces, and why it's important to tell Black stories.

SIX Beginner Dance Workshop

2:00-3:30 PM

Learn a dance from the hit new musical SIX in this exclusive dance workshop.

Pre-registration required. Learn more at BroadwayCon.com/workshops.

BroadwayCon Blizzard Party Line

6:45-7:45 PM

In 2016, stranded in the middle of one of New York City's largest blizzards in history, we started calling everyone who couldn't make it to BroadwayCon. Now, it's a BroadwayCon Tradition! We've called Patti LuPone, Idina Menzel, Audra McDonald, Sara Bareilles, the list goes on and on. We'll call our fanciest friends and see what they're up to in the hour before curtain during the annual BroadwayCon Blizzard Party Line.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

What Does Diversity in Theatre Actually Mean?

10:00-11:00 AM

Creating diversity within the theatre industry is more complicated than it looks on paper. In this panel, Devanand Janki hosts a discussion about the crucial need to give new works from diverse voices the opportunity to be developed and put in the spotlight. Focusing on what diversity actually looks and feels like in the theatre community, Devanand and his fellow panelists will discuss what it takes to create diverse theatre and why it is important for underrepresented communities.

An Accompanist Will Be Provided

12:30-1:30 PM

There is no debate that the accompanist is one of the most important players in the audition process. A performer's interactions with them can contribute to an audition that lands them a dream role. This panel will feature accompanists who have played at multiple different types of auditions and can provide insight into how to best to communicate in the seconds you have with them.

BroadwayCon Cosplay Contest

3:00-4:00 PM

Come watch BroadwayCon attendees strut their stuff and compete for the title of "Best Costume" during the annual BroadwayCon Cosplay Contest!

The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.

The BroadwayCon 2020 Special Guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 24-26, 2020, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2020 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

For more information, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com.





