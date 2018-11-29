BroadwayCon 2019 Announces Programming Schedule

BroadwayCon is thrilled to announce the programming schedule for BroadwayCon 2019 on January 11-13, 2019 at the New York Hilton Midtown. The BroadwayCon 2019 Schedule features three days packed with events curated with Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators in mind.

This first preview at the schedule features over 80 hours of original programming, with more than 120 hours to be added in the coming weeks. BroadwayCon will host fan-led meetups for everyone from Shakespeare lovers to community theatre enthusiasts, Show Spotlights featuring the cast and creative teams of shows currently running on Broadway, a cabaret, R&H Goes Pop!, featuring Laura Osnes, Matt Doyle, Ariana DeBose, Jelani Alladin, and Corey Cott, and much more. BroadwayCon will also offer the unique chance to catch a First Look at some of the most talked-about new shows coming to Broadway in the upcoming season.

Autograph and photograph experiences, brought to you by Audience Rewards, are free of charge at BroadwayCon and available through a lottery system. For more information about the Autograph and Photograph Lottery, please visit BroadwayCon.com/autophoto.

Schedule highlights include:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 11

Broadway Ensembles

11:15 AM - 12:15 PM

What is it like to work in a Broadway ensemble? Ensemble members from Frozen, Hamilton, Hello, Dolly!, Mean Girls and more share a candid conversation about working on Broadway, the unique challenges of ensemble work and how each show presents unique challenges for ensemble actors. Moderated by Mo Brady of The Ensemblist.

From Broadway to High School (and back!)

12:30-1:20 PM

Broadway is considered by many the ultimate success in the musical theatre industry, but what happens before and after the Broadway run? Many shows have gone on to hugely successful high school lives - not only do the shows enjoy performances for years to come, but authors build a sustainable income stream and a loving fan base that will go with them from show to show. Hear from industry professionals about the challenges and joys of seeing their work done in different sorts of theaters around the country, led by Tari Stratton of the Dramatists Guild of America.

BroadwayCon Jukebox

9:40-11:00 PM

We're turning karaoke on its head. Take your seat at the BroadwayCon Jukebox, pull out your phone, and use our live poll to choose what the stars onstage will sing next!

SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

Put Me In, Coach!

10:00-11:00 AM

If your goal is performing on Broadway, you're going to need all the help you can get. Enter: The Coach. The coaching world has exploded and many of your Broadway favorites have one or more in their corners. What is a coach? What do they do? How do you find one? How do you use one? Come hear Broadway coaches of all types - acting, voice, audition, college admission, career, and life - take on these questions and more.

The Psychology of Sondheim

3:00-4:00 PM

The work of Stephen Sondheim includes some of the most cherished musical theatre material in Broadway history. The complexities of his work transcend the music itself, wonderfully illustrating deep, profound, and conflicted characters who are rich in drama and psychopathology. Dr. Jaime Holtzer will examine classic psychological concepts along and possible diagnoses that shed light on Sondheim's characters' motivations, as well as the realism and depth he's imbued them with.

Broadway Makers: How to Turn Your Passion Into Your Business

3:00-4:00 PM

Join Laura Heywood in conversation with an array of Broadway-adjacent business leaders about how they turned their passion into their product. Find out how to identify your niche, take those scary first steps, and build your brand. Panel conversation will be followed by a Q&A, your opportunity to ask specific questions about how to make your Broadway maker dreams come true.

Make Them Hear You: Political Musical Theatre

4:15-5:15 PM

Since The Cradle Will Rock and Of Thee I Sing premiered in the 1930s, a steady stream of political musicals have come to Broadway. In this presentation and discussion, we will explore the world of political musical theatre and identify three types of songs that appear in political musicals. We'll discuss the future of political musical theatre, how overtly political musicals should be, and what we'd like to see represented onstage in the future.

BroadwayCon Blizzard Party Line

7:00-7:50 PM

In 2016, stranded in the middle of one of New York City's largest blizzards in history, we started calling everyone who couldn't make it to BroadwayCon. Now, it's a BroadwayCon Tradition! Join us as we call some of Broadway's best and brightest. You never know who might pick up...

SUNDAY, JANUARY 13

Theater and Therapy: Sharon Wheatley in Conversation

11:15 AM - 12:15 PM

Join Come From Away's Sharon Wheatley (Diane & Others) in conversation with psychologist and theater expert, Dr. Drama, about Ms. Wheatley's book "'Til the Fat Girl Sings: From An Overweight Nobody to a Broadway Somebody". The discussion will cover topics explored in her memoir, including self-esteem, body image, self-care, and emotional health, as well as the therapeutic power of theater. Participants will then engage in a guided activity featuring Coloring Broadway Come From Away cards.

Broadway Debuts

12:30-1:30 PM

How do you make it to Broadway? This panel features five actors who made their Broadway debuts in The Cher Show, Mean Girls, The Prom, and more in a candid conversation about the work - and luck - it took to make it to the Great White Way. Moderated by Mo Brady of The Ensemblist.

The BroadwayCon 2019 Schedule can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.

The BroadwayCon 2019 Special Guest lineup can be found at www.BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

