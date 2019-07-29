Broadway on TV: The Cast of Oklahoma, Carla Gugino & More for Week of July 29, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of July 29, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week!The Cast of Oklahoma, Carla Gugino and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, July 29

Carla Gugino - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, TODAY

Tuesday, July 30

Tituss Burgess - THE Wendy Williams SHOW

The Cast of OKLAHOMA - TODAY

Thursday, August 1

Tony Shalhoub - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

