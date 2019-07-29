Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: The Cast of Oklahoma, Carla Gugino & More for Week of July 29, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of July 29, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week!The Cast of Oklahoma, Carla Gugino and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, July 29
Carla Gugino - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, TODAY
Tuesday, July 30
Tituss Burgess - THE Wendy Williams SHOW
The Cast of OKLAHOMA - TODAY
Thursday, August 1
Tony Shalhoub - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!