Broadway on TV: The Cast of HADESTOWN, Jonathan Groff for Week of August 12, 2019

Aug. 12, 2019  

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of August 12, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! The cast of Hadestown and Jonathan Groff will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Tuesday, August 13

Jonathan Groff - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

A performance by the cast of HADESTOWN - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

