Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Nick Jonas, Hugh Jackman, & More for Week of September 17, 2018

Sep. 17, 2018  

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of September 17, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Hugh Jackman, Nick Jonas, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Tuesday, September 18
Nick Jonas - TODAY

Thursday, September 20

Josh Groban - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Hugh Jackman - TODAY

Friday, September 21

Josh Groban - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!

