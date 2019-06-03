Broadway on TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Corden & More for Week of June 3, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of June 3, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Driver and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, June 3

Adam Driver - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Tuesday, June 4

Lin-Manuel Miranda - THE Ellen Degeneres SHOW

Wednesday, June 5

James Corden - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Thursday, June 6

James Corden - THE DAILY SHOW WITH Trevor Noah

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





Related Articles