Broadway on TV: Idina Menzel, LaChanze, & More for the Week of December 23, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of December 23, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Idina Menzel, LaChanze, Lea Michele, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, December 23

Idina Menzel - THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW & THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Francesa Hayward of CATS - TODAY

Tuesday, December 24

Lea Michele - THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

LaChanze - TODAY

Celia Rose Gooding - TODAY

Wednesday, December 25

Idina Menzel - TODAY

Thursday, December 26

The Illusionists on Broadway

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





Related Articles