Broadway on TV: Idina Menzel, LaChanze, & More for the Week of December 23, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of December 23, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Idina Menzel, LaChanze, Lea Michele, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, December 23
Idina Menzel - THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW & THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Francesa Hayward of CATS - TODAY
Tuesday, December 24
Lea Michele - THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
LaChanze - TODAY
Celia Rose Gooding - TODAY
Wednesday, December 25
Idina Menzel - TODAY
Thursday, December 26
The Illusionists on Broadway
