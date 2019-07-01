Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Hugh Jackman, Alan Cumming & More for Week of July 1, 2019

Jul. 1, 2019  

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of July 1, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Hugh Jackman, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, July 1

Alan Cumming - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN


Tuesday, July 2

Hugh Jackman - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Chrissy Metz - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!



