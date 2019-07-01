Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Hugh Jackman, Alan Cumming & More for Week of July 1, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of July 1, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Hugh Jackman, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, July 1
Alan Cumming - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Tuesday, July 2
Hugh Jackman - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Chrissy Metz - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!