Broadway on TV: HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE & More for Week of May 13, 2019

May. 13, 2019  

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of May 13, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Jeff Daniels, Ali Stroker and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, May 13

Ali Stroker from the Broadway cast of "Oklahoma" - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Jeff Daniels - CBS THIS MORNING

Tuesday, May 14

Jeff Daniels - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

A look behind the scenes of the Broadway musical "King Kong" - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN


Wednesday, May 15

George Salazar from the Broadway cast of "Be More Chill" - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Thursday, May 16

A look behind the scenes of the Broadway musical "Tootsie" - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Friday, May 17

A performance by the Broadway cast of "Hadestown" - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

A performance by the cast of Broadway's "Tootsie" - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy



