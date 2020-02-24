Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, Jacqueline Novak, & More for the Week of February 24, 2020
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of February 24, 2020!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! The cast of Girl from the North Country, Jacqueline Novak and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and have a laugh or two!
Monday February 24
Jacqueline Novak - LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Tuesday, February 25
Cast of "Girl from the North Country" - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Wednesday, February 26
Bobby Cannavale - TODAY
Thursday, February 27
Carla Gugino - TODAY
