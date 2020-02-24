Broadway on TV: Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, Jacqueline Novak, & More for the Week of February 24, 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of February 24, 2020!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! The cast of Girl from the North Country, Jacqueline Novak and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and have a laugh or two!

Monday February 24

Jacqueline Novak - LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS



Tuesday, February 25

Cast of "Girl from the North Country" - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Wednesday, February 26

Bobby Cannavale - TODAY

Thursday, February 27

Carla Gugino - TODAY

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





