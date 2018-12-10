Broadway on TV: Bryan Cranston, Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken & More for Week of December 10, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of December 10, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Bryan Cranston, Ruben and Clay, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, December 10:
Bryan Cranston - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Aaron Sorkin- THE VIEW
Tony Goldwyn - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Wednesday, December 12;
Wayne Brady - THE TALK
Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken - TODAY
Friday, December 14:
Tony Shaloub - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Lucas Hedges - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!