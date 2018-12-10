Broadway on TV: Bryan Cranston, Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken & More for Week of December 10, 2018

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of December 10, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Bryan Cranston, Ruben and Clay, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, December 10:

Bryan Cranston - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Aaron Sorkin- THE VIEW

Tony Goldwyn - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Wednesday, December 12;

Wayne Brady - THE TALK

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken - TODAY

Friday, December 14:

Tony Shaloub - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Lucas Hedges - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!

Related Articles