Broadway on TV: Billy Porter, Bobby Cannavale, & More for the Week of January 6, 2020

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of January 6, 2020!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Bobby Cannavale, Billy Porter, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, January 6

David Byrne - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Rose Byrne - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Tuesday, January 7

Rose Byrne - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Bobby Cannavale - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert, LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Thursday, January 9

Billy Porter - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, TODAY, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE

Rose Byrne - TODAY, STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!



