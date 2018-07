Broadway on TV: Bernadette Peters, Andrew Rannells, & More for Week of July 9, 2018

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of July 9, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Bernadette Peters, Andrew Rannells, Zachary Quinto, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, July 9th:

Rita Moreno - THE TODAY SHOW

Andrew Rannells - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Bobby Cannavale - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

Armie Hammer - GOOD MORNING AMERICA & LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

John Legend - CBS THIS MORNING

Tuesday, July 10th:

Neil Patrick Harris - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden (Rebroadcast)

Gloria Estefan & Cast Members from ON YOUR FEET - THE TALK

Jane Krakowski - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Wednesday, July 11th:

Jason Mraz - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

Thursday, July 12th:

Zachary Quinto - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Friday, July 13th:

Bernadette Peters - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles