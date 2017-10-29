Broadway at the Cabaret: Linda Eder, Jay Armstrong Johnson & More This Week!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway at the Cabaret

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top five Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, October 29- November 4, 2017. Come hear the music play!

The Skivvies: Halloween Hootenanny (featuring Sierra Boggess, Alice Ripley & more!)

October 31 at The Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

The Skivvies are an acclaimed duo of singer/musicians who perform clever genre-hopping musical arrangements that showcase the artists' soaring voices and tight harmonies - all with a minimalist dress code to reflect their stripped-down musical style! Expect ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments.

Jay Armstrong Johnson's Not So Scary Halloween Party

October 31 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Him: On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can, Hair

The Sanderson Sisters are BACK, and no one wants to miss their return, after a sold out party last year!! Join Jay Armstrong Johnson and his cast of kooky characters for Jay's Not So Scary Halloween Party 2017! Celebrate Halloween Salem style with a rockin' 8 piece band led by Rodney Bush. Expect some spooky new tunes and even more surprise guests. With a stage full of artists in Halloween costumes and an unforgettable celebration of Hocus Pocus, this is one holiday event you won't want to miss. Come dressed in your own costume to join in on the PARTY! You might even win the costume contest.

Ann Hampton Callaway- Jazz Goes to the Movies

October 31- November 4 at Birdland- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Her: Swing!

Tony Award nominee Ann Hampton Callaway salutes songs made famous in

films... "Jazz Goes to the Movies." This show explores the fascinating ways jazz and film have come together to tell stories. The playlist includes, "Taking a Chance on Love," from Vernon Duke's Cabin in the Sky, "Let's Face the Music and Dance," from Irving Berlin's Follow the Fleet, "This Time the Dream's on Me," from Harold Arlen's Blues in the Night, and "As Time Goes By," the Herman Hupfeld classic from Casablanca.

Kyle Riabko: Richard Rodgers Reimagined

November 2-4 at Joe's Pub- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Him: Spring Awakening, Hair, What's It All About?

After bringing his groundbreaking arrangements of the Bacharach catalogue to Joe's Pub, Kyle Riabko returns for the debut of his Richard Rodgers Reimagined concert and album launch. Riabko was inspired to take on the Rodgers songbook after seeing a "fan letter" Rodgers had written to Bacharach. Backed by his band, Riabko will bring his unique pop/rock sensibility to the classics Rodgers wrote with lyricists Lorenz Hart and Oscar Hammerstein II, performing them as they've never been heard before. Riabko turns his attention to such Rodgers compositions as "Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin' "; "The Lady Is A Tramp"; "My Favorite Things"; "Where Or When"; "Some Enchanted Evening"; "I Have Dreamed"; and "My Funny Valentine", among others.

Linda Eder

November 3-4 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Her: Jekyll & Hyde

One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, Feinstein's/54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for four very special performances only. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but this June and November, get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's living room.

