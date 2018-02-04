Broadway at the Cabaret: Carmen Cusack, Kate Reinders, Sarah Litzsinger & More This Week!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, February 4-10, 2018. Come hear the music play!

54 Sings Memphis

February 4 at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below is going to be tearing the roof off the joint when the Tony Award-winning musical, Memphis, returns for one night only in an all-star engagement reuniting members of the original cast plus some Broadway newcomers! Memphis tells the tale of pioneering deejay Huey Calhoun and his passion to integrate the world of rock and roll in the segregated South of the 1950s. When Huey meets his muse, Felicia, he will stop at nothing to get the world to hear the music of his soul. Memphis features music by Bon Jovi's David Bryan and lyrics by Joe DiPietro (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change). This Tony Award winner for Best Musical features such songs as "The Music of My Soul," "Colored Woman," "Memphis Lives In Me," and "Big Love."

TASTiSKANK, Featuring Sarah Litzsinger and Kate Reinders

February 5 at Green Room 42

How You Know Them: Something Rotten!, Wicked, Amour, and Beauty & the Beast

Kate and Sarah are two Broadway gals and real-life best friends who teamed up in 2006 to create TASTiSKANK, their singing-songwriting comedy duo.They were voted the 25 Sexiest New Yorker's by the NY Post and have over 1.2 million views of their tune, The Sex Song on YouTube. They have performed at Ars Nova, the UCB, Caroline's, Comix, the TBS Comedy Festival in Las Vegas, and won the 2007 Breakout Award at the HBO Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen.

Broadway Match Game

February 6 at Feinstein's/54 Below

For seventy groovy minutes, Feinstein's/54 Below trades the big Broadway ballads for a skinny microphone, as we debut Broadway Match Game. Inspired by the hit 1970s game show, and RuPaul's Snatch Game, contestants selected from the audience will fill in the blank and try to match answers with an all-star Broadway panel to win fabulous prizes, all with a Great White Way twist. Funny, punny and quick-witted, Broadway Match Game is the best way to ______________ off the winter blues.

Carmen Cusack

February 8-10 at Feinstein's/54 Below

How You Know Her: Bright Star, Carrie, Wicked

Bright Star Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after two sold out engagements! After her time on the West End as Fantine in Les Misérables, Cusack toured as the leading lady of both Wicked and South Pacific. Most recently, she has been moving audiences as Alice Murphy in Bright Star, her Broadway debut! Cusack, who consistently delivers deeply emotional performances, has been widely recognized for her sensitivity to past pains and joys during each moment onstage. Join us for an evening with Carmen Cusack as she shares with us the stories and songs which brought her to Broadway.

Passing the Bechdel Test

February 9 at Feinstein's/54 Below

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for Passing the Bechdel Test: Duets for Women That Aren't About Men - an evening of world premieres and old favorites from New York's most exciting musical theatre composers as they embark on the impossible challenge of writing a duet for two women that isn't about loving the same man - or about a man at all. There will be sisters. There will be lesbians. There will probably be Miranda Priestly-esque nightmare bosses, or possibly some kind of time travel. When women start discussing things other than the men in their lives, who knows what might happen?

